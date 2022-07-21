All section
Caste discrimination
Media Outlets Shared Old Video Of Landslide From Assam As Visuals From Maharashtra

Image Credit: Facebook/ETV Bharat

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Media Outlets Shared Old Video Of Landslide From Assam As Visuals From Maharashtra

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Maharashtra,  21 July 2022 11:47 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing the visuals, many media outlets claimed that the viral video is from the recent landslide that took place in Nashik, Maharashtra. However, we found that the viral video is from Assam.

Amid the heavy rainfall reported across states, 99 people have died in Maharashtra and 95 in Gujarat due to floods and landslides. The main rivers of Palghar in Maharashtra, Vaitarna, and Tansa are flowing above the danger mark. About 20 thousand people have been rescued and taken to a safe place. According to a report from The Times Of India dated July 13, 2022, a bridge collapsed, and a landslide happened on the highway cutting off access from Nashik district to Surgana taluka, Gujarat. Due to this, the road connectivity of Gujarat with Mahrashtra's Nashik is affected.

In the above context, a video of a landslide is going viral on social media. While sharing this visual, many media outlets claimed that the viral video is from the recent landslide that took place in Nashik, Maharashtra. Media outlets like Tv9 Bharatvarsh, Zee 24 Taas, inKhabar, Punjab Kesari, and ETV Bharat shared this video with the same claim.

Image Credit: TV9 Bharatvarsh






Image Credit: ETV Bharat

Claim:

A viral video shows a landslide that took place in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it false. The viral video is from Assam.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the video. We conducted a reverse image search on one of the isolated keyframes which led us to a tweet dated 21 June 2022 in which similar footage can be seen. In this tweet, it was mentioned that the viral video is somewhere from the northeast. The tweet's caption reads, "This is one of the disastrous situation in northeast.. pray for the people of northeast #AssamFloods."

We also found the same video shared by a user named Devodatta. According to his tweet, the viral video is of a landslide on the way from Silchar to Mizoram. It means that the viral video is old and unrelated to the recent Saputara Landslide.

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the viral video in a report of East Mojo Assam dated 21 June 2022. The title of the video suggests that the viral video is of Kachar-Shillong road. The caption of the video reads, "কাছাৰ-শিলচৰ পথত ভয়ংকৰ ভূমিস্খলন। খহি পৰিল পাহাৰ, যাতায়াত স্তব্ধ."

[English Translation: Landslide on Kachar-Shillong road. Mountains fell, traffic stopped.]

The Logical Indian Fact Check team could not independently confirm the location of the viral video. However, it is evident from our investigation that the viral video is from Assam, and it took place in June 2022. It is not related to the recent landslide on Maharashtra's Nashik Highway. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of A Child With Rare Genetic Disorder 'Harlequin Ichthyosis' Viral With Misleading Claim

Maharashtra 
Nashik 
Landslide 
Video 
Indian Media 
Assam 

