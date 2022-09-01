Media Outlets Broadcast Old Video Of Pakistani Fans Smashing TV As Visuals After India Beats Pakistan In Asia Cup

In the recent Asia Cup 2022 match, India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets on 28 August. Meanwhile, a video of people breaking a TV has gone viral on social media. In the video, a group of people can be seen slamming a TV on the ground. Later a man in blue t-shirt came in front of camera and said, "We are very sad after Pakistan's defeat and..." While sharing this video, several media outlets claimed that the viral video is of Pakistani fans' reaction after India defeated Pakistan in the Asia cup.

Viral video shows Paksitani fans breaking TV after India beats Pakistan in Asia cup 2022.

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the vira claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2018 when Bangladesh defeated Pakistan.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframes. After conducting a reverse image search on the keyframes, we found the same video uploaded on verified Facebook page Samaa TV on 27 September 2018. The caption of the video reads, "Cricket fans got angry at Pakistan's defeat, the TV was broken." It clearly suggests that the viral video is not from 2022 Asia cup.

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the viral video on twitter account of Ali Hasan, Sports journalist associated with ARY News. Ali had shared the same video on 27 September 2018. According to the caption, people broke tvs after Pakistan team lost match against Bangladesh in 2018 Asia Cup. The caption of the video reads, "Its happened after #Pakistan team lost match against #Bangladesh in @ACCMedia1Asia Cup..@TheRealPC @BCBtigers."

We also found the extended version of the viral video on YouTube channel dated 28 August 2018. In this video, one of the Pakistani fans who smashed the TV can be heard saying, "We are very sad after Pakistan's defeat. They didn't play well against Afghanistan either. We kept losing to India till today, and now to a weak team like Bangladesh.

On searching more, we found the viral video in a report from Pakistani news channel ARY News dated 28 September 2018. In this video, while talking to the anchor, the reporter says that the TVs were broken after Pakistan lost the match to Bangladesh in Asia cup.



According to the media reports Bangladesh defeated Pakistan in Asia Cup which took place on 26 September in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video of Pakistani fans smashing TV is from 2018 when Bangladesh defeated Pakistan in Asia Cup. It has nothing to do with the ongoing Asia Cup in which India defeated Paksitan by 5 wickets. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

