Video From 2015 Viral With False Claim Of Match Referee Celebrating After France's Victory Over England In Fifa World Cup

On December 11, defending champion, France faced England in the last quarter-final match, where they beat England 2–1 to qualify for the semi-finals. France has defeated England for the first time in the World Cup, and they will now face Morocco. Meanwhile, a video allegedly showing a referee celebrating after a goal is going viral on social media. While sharing this claim, several netizens claimed that referee Wilton Sampaio celebrated on the field after France's victory over England during the quarter-final match of the FIFA world cup 2022.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption which reads, "That france v England game was rigged as shit with that ref. It was plain obvious he's been doing it a lot." It was originally posted by a Tiktok user @lewisdonnerkebab with caption "pov: the ref after France won."

That france v England game was rigged as shit with that ref. It was plain obvious he's been doing it alot. pic.twitter.com/LuqgpgeRkR — cat (@yohoecat) December 11, 2022





Claim:

Viral video shows referee Wilton Sampaio celebrating on the field after France's victory over England.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it false. The viral video is from 2015.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool and did a google revere image search, leading us to the original video shared back in 2015 on a YouTube channel named Justareaction. Here one can see the same footage as seen in the viral video. The title of the video reads, "Referee Mike Dean celebrating Tottenham goal vs Aston Villa."

We then compared the viral video with the YouTube video uploaded back in 2015 and found similarities between them. Below you can see the video.

Taking a hint from a YouTube video, we did an open keyword search and found a report on Football London, dated February 19 2020. The report's title reads, "Mike Dean explains his infamous 'celebration' after Tottenham goal vs Aston Villa." According to the report, this incident occurred during a match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa after Belgian football player Mousa Dembélé, who was playing for Tottenham Hotspur, scored the game's first goal. Tottenham Hotspur eventually won the game by 3-1. Quoting a podcast show, the report mentions that Mike Dean clarifies that he was not celebrating the goal but was celebrating his decision to play advantage that led to a goal.

"Probably the stupid Tottenham-Aston Villa advantage thing I did about four years ago is the most Mike Dean thing I've ever done," -Mike Dean.

Dean said, "I played on and you kind of don't play on when it's in the box, it's the wrong thing to do because you don't play advantage in the box; you either give a pen or you do nothing. When it went into the back of the net I said 'that'll do for me, goal' and I was pointing to the centre circle. I didn't realise I was doing it until they showed it on the screen. That's probably the most bizarre thing I've done."

Our investigation shows that the viral video is from 2015 when referee Mike Dean celebrated his decision to give an advantage to a team in a football match. It is being falsely shared as a visual from France vs England FIFA football world cup quarter-final match. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

