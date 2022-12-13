All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Video From 2015 Viral With False Claim Of Match Referee Celebrating After Frances Victory Over England In Fifa World Cup

Image Credit: Unsplash, Twitter/Yohoecat

Fact Check

Video From 2015 Viral With False Claim Of Match Referee Celebrating After France's Victory Over England In Fifa World Cup

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  13 Dec 2022 11:39 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-12-13T17:16:58+05:30check update history

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video is from 2015 when referee Mike Dean celebrated his decision of giving an advantage to a team in a football match.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

On December 11, defending champion, France faced England in the last quarter-final match, where they beat England 2–1 to qualify for the semi-finals. France has defeated England for the first time in the World Cup, and they will now face Morocco. Meanwhile, a video allegedly showing a referee celebrating after a goal is going viral on social media. While sharing this claim, several netizens claimed that referee Wilton Sampaio celebrated on the field after France's victory over England during the quarter-final match of the FIFA world cup 2022.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption which reads, "That france v England game was rigged as shit with that ref. It was plain obvious he's been doing it a lot." It was originally posted by a Tiktok user @lewisdonnerkebab with caption "pov: the ref after France won."


Image Credit: Twitter

Claim:

Viral video shows referee Wilton Sampaio celebrating on the field after France's victory over England.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it false. The viral video is from 2015.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool and did a google revere image search, leading us to the original video shared back in 2015 on a YouTube channel named Justareaction. Here one can see the same footage as seen in the viral video. The title of the video reads, "Referee Mike Dean celebrating Tottenham goal vs Aston Villa."

We then compared the viral video with the YouTube video uploaded back in 2015 and found similarities between them. Below you can see the video.

Image Comparision (Credit: YouTube)

Taking a hint from a YouTube video, we did an open keyword search and found a report on Football London, dated February 19 2020. The report's title reads, "Mike Dean explains his infamous 'celebration' after Tottenham goal vs Aston Villa." According to the report, this incident occurred during a match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa after Belgian football player Mousa Dembélé, who was playing for Tottenham Hotspur, scored the game's first goal. Tottenham Hotspur eventually won the game by 3-1. Quoting a podcast show, the report mentions that Mike Dean clarifies that he was not celebrating the goal but was celebrating his decision to play advantage that led to a goal.

"Probably the stupid Tottenham-Aston Villa advantage thing I did about four years ago is the most Mike Dean thing I've ever done," -Mike Dean.

Dean said, "I played on and you kind of don't play on when it's in the box, it's the wrong thing to do because you don't play advantage in the box; you either give a pen or you do nothing. When it went into the back of the net I said 'that'll do for me, goal' and I was pointing to the centre circle. I didn't realise I was doing it until they showed it on the screen. That's probably the most bizarre thing I've done."

Image Credit: Football.London

Our investigation shows that the viral video is from 2015 when referee Mike Dean celebrated his decision to give an advantage to a team in a football match. It is being falsely shared as a visual from France vs England FIFA football world cup quarter-final match. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Does This Viral Video Show Chief Secretary Of Taliban Praising RSS And BJP? No, Old Video Viral With False Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
FIFA 
Worldcup 
Football 
Match Referee 
England 
France 
False Claim 

Must Reads

Gift A Smile! Here's How This NGO Is Spreading Joy Among Underprivileged Children This Christmas
Commercially Honest! Shops Without Shopkeepers In Mizoram Teach Lesson In Trust & Kindness
Video From 2015 Viral With False Claim Of Match Referee Celebrating After France's Victory Over England In Fifa World Cup
Does This Viral Video Show Saudi Arabian Govt Banning Loudspeakers In Mosques? No, Viral Video Is Misleading
Similar Posts
Does This Viral Video Show Saudi Arabian Govt Banning Loudspeakers In Mosques? No, Viral Video Is Misleading
Fact Check

Does This Viral Video Show Saudi Arabian Govt Banning Loudspeakers In Mosques? No, Viral Video Is...

Jakir Hassan
Did Hindu Students Dance Wearing Burqas To Mock Muslims? No, Viral Video Shows Members Of Muslim Community
Fact Check

Did Hindu Students Dance Wearing Burqas To Mock Muslims? No, Viral Video Shows Members Of Muslim...

The Logical Indian Crew
Does This Viral Video Show Chief Secretary Of Taliban Praising RSS And BJP? No, Old Video Viral With False Claim
Fact Check

Does This Viral Video Show Chief Secretary Of Taliban Praising RSS And BJP? No, Old Video Viral With...

The Logical Indian Crew
No, Nasa Did Not Admit That It Consults The Hindu Panchang For Predicting Solar Eclipses; Viral Claim Is Misleading
Fact Check

No, Nasa Did Not Admit That It Consults The Hindu Panchang For Predicting Solar Eclipses; Viral...

The Logical Indian Crew
Old And Unrelated Images Viral With Claim Of Murder And Rape Of A Hindu Girl In Assam
Fact Check

Old And Unrelated Images Viral With Claim Of Murder And Rape Of A Hindu Girl In Assam

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X