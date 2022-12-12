Does This Viral Video Show Chief Secretary Of Taliban Praising RSS And BJP? No, Old Video Viral With False Claim

A video of a man appearing as an Islamic scholar is going viral on social media. In this viral video, he can be seen praising Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS. He compares BJP and RSS with the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in terms of power. While sharing this video on social media, users claim that the person seen in the video is the Chief Secretary of the Taliban who praised BJP and RSS during his speech.

A Facebook user shared this video and wrote, a caption in Hindi which reads, "#तालिबान ने यह स्वीकार किया कि #आरएसएस और बीजेपी ज्यादा ताकतवर है जब भारत में बीजेपी रहेगी कोई देश हमला नहीं कर सकता अगर भारत पर हमला करना है तो बीजेपी हटाओ। इस वीडियो को देखिए कि #तालिबान के #मुख्यसचिव ने क्या कहा गर्व होता है #आरएसएस पर पूरा वीडियो जरूर सुने."

[English Translation: Taliban accepted that RSS and BJP are more powerful. As long as there is BJP in India, no country can attack. If you want to attack India, remove BJP. Watch this video of what the chief secretary of the Taliban is saying. We are proud of RSS. Must watch the full video.]





We found that this video has gone viral on Facebook and Twitter back in September with a similar claim.

Claim:

Man in the viral video praising BJP and RSS is the Chief Secretary of the Taliban.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is of an Islamic scholar from Pakistan.

On observing the video carefully, we found a logo of "NWAA STUDIOS" written on it. On doing a google search of NWAA STUDIOS, we found a YouTube channel of the same name. We found that the same viral video was uploaded on this channel on 6 August 2020. In this 17-minute video, the part of RSS and BJP can be heard in between 50 seconds to 1 minute 22 seconds. The caption of the video reads, "Inteha Pasand Hinduon Ka Asal Ajenda Kya Hai ? Khalid Mehmood Abbasi Nwaa Studios. (What is the real agenda of these extreme Hindus? Khalid Mehmood Abbasi Nwaa Studios)."

According to the information given in the video, the person's name giving the lecture in the video is Khalid Mehmood Abbasi. In the video description, we also found the link to the official YouTube channel of Khalid Mehmood Abbasi. The same video was uploaded on 3 August 2021 on his YouTube channel.

On searching more, we found Khalid's Facebook handle. According to the information in his intro section, Khalid is an Islamic scholar living in Islamabad, Pakistan. He dedicated 30 years to Tanzeem e Islami (Founded by Dr Israr Ahmed R.A). Currently, he is serving as Head of Shura for "SHUBBAN UL MUSLIMEEN".





We did not find anything on his Facebook or YouTube handle hinting that he is the Chief Secretary of the Taliban or any way associated with them. Also, we did not find any specific name for the post of Chief Secretary of Taliban.

Our investigation shows that the person 'Khalid Mohammad Abbasi' is talking about the RSS and BJP and comparing them with Aurangzeb in the video and he is not a Talibani chief secretary but an Islamic scholar from Pakistan. Hence, the viral claim is false.

