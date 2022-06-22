Old Video From Srinagar Falsely Passed As Visuals Of Agnipath Protests From Bihar

A violent video of protestors fighting with the police and the Army is going viral on social media with a claim that it is of Agnipath scheme protests in Bihar.

The Agnipath scheme, an army recruitment plan, which was announced by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 14, has resulted in multiple protests across several states in the country with stations and trains being getting lit on fire. Bihar has seen the most violent protests, with more that 60 train coaches burnt, and destruction of property worth around Rs 700 crore since the announcement.



The video shows a group of people clashing with army personnel and the police and is being shared with captions like "Are Bihar police side rah", which roughly translates to 'Bihar police, go to the side', implying that they shouldn't interfere with the protests.

A Facebook user wrote, "Rebel Ballia, Army lover, Bihar police go to the side."

It is shared on Facebook by several user with a similar claim. Click here and here to read.

Claim:

Viral video shows Agnipath scheme protestors attacking Bihar Police.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Srinagar and has nothing to do with the Agnipath protest.

During the initial investigation, we extracted different keyframes from the viral footage and conducted a reverse image search. Through a Yandex search, we found the same video shared by an Instagram user back in August 2021. The location mentioned in the video suggests that the viral video is from Srinagar, Kashmir. It clearly suggests that the viral video is not related to Agnipath protest.

Taking hint from the Instagram video, we did an open keyword search which led us to a YouTube video report of the Associated Press dated 22 August 2021 in which the extended version of the viral video can be seen. The title of the video reads,"Police fire teargas to Muslim mourners in Kashmir." According to the report, Srinagar police fired tear gas and warning shots to disperse Muslims who attempted to participate in processions marking the Muslim month of Muharram. Hundreds of Muslims chanting religious and pro-freedom slogans took to the streets in the main city of Srinagar despite security restrictions banning the traditional procession. During this, dozens of people were detained. From 1:45 seconds to 1:45 seconds of timestamp, one can see the same footage as seen in the viral video.





It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is from the clash between the Police personnel and the civilians during the Muharram procession that was taken out in Srinagar in 2021. It has nothing to do with the ongoing Agnipath scheme protest. Hence, the viral claim is false.

