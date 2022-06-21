All section
Caste discrimination
Video Of Girl Thrashing A Man In MP Falsely Linked To Hijab Row, Shared With Communal Spin
Fact Check

Madhya Pradesh,  21 Jun 2022

The incident happened at Khurai of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh when a man molested a girl. The accused passed lewd comments at her near the Tehsil office and tried to run away.

A video of a woman beating up a man is going viral on social media with claims that the man had forced her to remove her hijab, giving the incident a communal angle.

The video shows the woman stopping on a busy road, getting down from her two-wheeler and beating a man, who is wearing a saffron stole. Two men join her in hitting the man, and then he is thrown onto the road.

It is being shared on social media with the caption, "This Sanghi asked a woman to remove the cloth covering the head because he thought only Muslim ladies do that. Watch the response from others. Sanghi's are brainwashed by Media and Govt."

Another user wrote, "Sad & who is to be blamed for this . Will every woman covering her head be attacked. This Sanghi asked a woman to remove cloth covering head, because he thought only Muslim ladies do that. Watch the response from others.Sanghi's are brain washed by Media and Govt."

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Woman beat up a man after he forced her to remove her hijab.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it false. The viral video is being shared with a communal spin; however, the man was thrashed for molesting the girl.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral footage and conducted a Google reverse image search which led us to a Hindi report by Dainik Bhaskar published on June 15. According to the article, the incident happened at Khurai of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh when a man molested a girl. The accused passed lewd comments at her near the Tehsil office and tried to run away. However, the girl ran after him screaming and was accompanied by other people on the road.

The publication carried a more extended version of the video. The footage showed the girl catching the man and beating him fiercely with her slippers in the middle of the road. The people present on the spot also thrashed the young man. However, the accused fled before the police could arrive at the spot.

We also found another article published by One India on June 15, which also reported that the man was thrashed because he molested a girl. After the incident, police reached the spot but the girl refused to complain against the man in the matter. None of the media reports mentions anything about a hijab or communal spin.

We also heard the video carefully, towards the end of which the girl can be heard speaking in Hindi, "औकात में रह अपनी. नपुंसक कहींको इतने बड़े मर्द हो तो.." (English translation- Be in your limits. Impotent, if you are so masculine...")

To conclude, the viral video showing a girl and others thrashing a man in the middle of the road is being shared with a false communal claim. The young man was beaten because he molested the girl and passed lewd comments at her.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Edited Poster Of Film "Muhammed" Viral With Derogatory Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad

