Edited Poster Of Film "Muhammed" Viral With Derogatory Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad

A poster of a movie named "Muhammad" is going viral on social media. In the viral poster, a man is seen prostrate on top of a child. While sharing this poster, people on social media claimed that the viral poster is of a film based on the life of Prophet Muhammad. This comes after communal clashes erupted across India after ex BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma made a derogatory statement against the prophet.



A Twitter user shared this image and wrote, "जब ट्रेलर ऐसा है तो फिल्म कैसी होगी." [English Translation: When the trailer is like this, what will the film be?]

Another user wrote, "Why #owaisi is opposing this movi from #Iran ? @MIB_India, we majority of India wants to watch this "BioGraphy" with india's top judge panel."

Why #owaisi is opposing this movi from #Iran ? @MIB_India , we majority of India wants to watch this "BioGraphy" with india's top judge panel! pic.twitter.com/gUcgImE9uI — AGhorl Athena (@_agorl_athena) June 15, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral image shows a poster based on the life of Prophet Mohammad.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral poster is morphed.

During the initial investigation, we looked at the viral poster carefully. It mentioned that this movie was directed by Majid Majidi. Taking a hint from it, we ran a relevant keyword search and found the original poster of the film on the website of IMDB. According to the information mentioned on the website, the film was released in 2015, and it was released worldwide in 2017.

IMDB is an online database of information related to films, television series, and streaming content online. It gives details including cast, production crew and personal biographies, plot summaries, trivia, ratings, and critical reviews. We found that the poster is different from the viral image.

In further investigation, we cropped the photo of the man and the child seen in the photo and did a multiple reverse image search on it. We found a Times Of India fact-check article dated June 2019 in which the same photo was viral with anti-Muslim captions. The article mentioned that the viral image is of a father and daughter, clicked during namaz. The image was shared claiming Islam promotes paedophilia. In the article, The Times Of India mentioned that they spoke to the photographer Omar Shekoo who clicked the picture during the Eid prayers at the Al-Tawheed Mosque in Cairo, Egypt.

On searching more, we found the viral image on the Instagram post of Omar Shekoo dated June 5, 2019. His bio suggests that he is a freelance photographer. The caption of the image reads in English, "Eid prayers at the Al-Tawheed mosque in Matariya'. Photograph by: Omar ShEkoo." We searched on google and found that the Al-Tawheed mosque is located in Egypt.

Along with the viral image, he also posted other images of the Eid prayers, in which the same child can be seen joyously looking at the camera while sitting on the lap of the same man.

We also compared the viral image with the original poster of the film Muhammed. Below you can see the comparison.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral poster of the film "Muhammed" was morphed with the use of some editing software tool to give it anti-Muslim spin amid the Nupur Sharma prophet Mohammad remark. Hence, the viral claim is false.

