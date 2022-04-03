Is This Video Of Custodial Torture Recent Incident of Police Violence? No, Video is Viral with Misleading Context!

A video has gone viral on social media claiming that police officers have severely thrashed women in a police station. The captions allege that the police officers detained the women and beat them severely in an apparently recent incident.

The video shows women kneeling on the floor, pleading with the police officers. One of the women can be seen holding a child. The police officer beats one of the women with a stick as women plead loudly.

The video has gone viral with the following claim in Hindi, "3 दिन के अंदर ये हात जोड़कर रोता हुआ नज़र आएगा अगर अच्छे से वायरल हुआ तो."

[English Translation: Within three days, he will be seen crying with folded hands, if it goes sufficiently viral.]

The caption implies that the police officer would be punished if the video goes viral within three days and that the video is of a recent incident.

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature and strong language. The video link is here.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar claim.

We conducted a keyword search on Facebook using keywords in the caption of the viral video. Following this, we came across the same video with similar captions dating back to 2019. This video was uploaded on May 12, 2019, indicating that the video is not from a recent incident.

We examined the viral video through InVid's Keyframe Analysis Tool. After isolating the keyframes, we conducted a reverse image search. We came across the following reports in The Asian Age and News18.

The reports talked about how the incident occurred in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. We conducted a keyword search with this information and found reports from The Times of India and NDTV. The NDTV report, published on May 9, 2019, details the incident and carries a statement from Gwalior Police, who stated that the video was at least two years old.

The Times of India reported that Head Constable Subhash Mishra was suspended following the incident. The Superintendent of Police at the Government Railway Police Station at Gwalior had also launched an inquiry into the incident.

We also came across a tweet by UP Police Fact Check where they had refuted the claims of the viral video stating that the "Viral video is related to GRP police station Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and not from Uttar Pradesh."

Conclusion:

The viral video was shared with the claim that the incident of custodial violence is a recent one. Through this fact check, we can ascertain that the video dated back to an incident of custodial violence in May 2019. The police officers are from Gwalior Railway Police station, and the Head Constable was suspended following the incident.

