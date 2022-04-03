All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Is This Video Of Custodial Torture Recent Incident of Police Violence? No, Video is Viral with Misleading Context!

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Is This Video Of Custodial Torture Recent Incident of Police Violence? No, Video is Viral with Misleading Context!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  3 April 2022 9:05 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

It is being alleged that the police officers detained the women and beat them severely in an apparently recent incident.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video has gone viral on social media claiming that police officers have severely thrashed women in a police station. The captions allege that the police officers detained the women and beat them severely in an apparently recent incident.

Claim:

The video shows women kneeling on the floor, pleading with the police officers. One of the women can be seen holding a child. The police officer beats one of the women with a stick as women plead loudly.

The video has gone viral with the following claim in Hindi, "3 दिन के अंदर ये हात जोड़कर रोता हुआ नज़र आएगा अगर अच्छे से वायरल हुआ तो."

[English Translation: Within three days, he will be seen crying with folded hands, if it goes sufficiently viral.]

The caption implies that the police officer would be punished if the video goes viral within three days and that the video is of a recent incident.

Image Credit: Facebook

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature and strong language. The video link is here.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check:

We conducted a keyword search on Facebook using keywords in the caption of the viral video. Following this, we came across the same video with similar captions dating back to 2019. This video was uploaded on May 12, 2019, indicating that the video is not from a recent incident.

We examined the viral video through InVid's Keyframe Analysis Tool. After isolating the keyframes, we conducted a reverse image search. We came across the following reports in The Asian Age and News18.

Image Credit: News18 Bengali

The reports talked about how the incident occurred in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. We conducted a keyword search with this information and found reports from The Times of India and NDTV. The NDTV report, published on May 9, 2019, details the incident and carries a statement from Gwalior Police, who stated that the video was at least two years old.

Image Credit: NDTV

The Times of India reported that Head Constable Subhash Mishra was suspended following the incident. The Superintendent of Police at the Government Railway Police Station at Gwalior had also launched an inquiry into the incident.

We also came across a tweet by UP Police Fact Check where they had refuted the claims of the viral video stating that the "Viral video is related to GRP police station Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and not from Uttar Pradesh."

Conclusion:

The viral video was shared with the claim that the incident of custodial violence is a recent one. Through this fact check, we can ascertain that the video dated back to an incident of custodial violence in May 2019. The police officers are from Gwalior Railway Police station, and the Head Constable was suspended following the incident.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Image Of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Viral With False Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Gwalior 
Police Station 
Video 
Women Police 
old video 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X