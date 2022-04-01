Old Image Of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Viral With False Claim

An old image of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is going viral on social media. In the viral photo, he can be seen sitting in a crouched position along with three others. While mocking Punjab's CM, people on social media claimed this is Mann's photo from 12 years ago when the Punjab Police arrested him and three others on bike theft charges.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "#पहचान कौन यह उस समय का चित्र है जब इन चारों को बाइक चोरी के अपराध में पंजाब पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया था।

[English Translation: Guess Who? This is a picture of the time when these four were caught by the Punjab Police for the crime of bike theft.]





It is being shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral image is of Bhagwant Mann when Punjab Police arrested Mann and three others for stealing a bike.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral picture is of the Holi celebrations.

To know the truth of the viral image, we did an open google reverse image search which led us to a Facebook post dated 18 March, of a Punjabi singer and actor named Karamjit Anmol. Karamjeet shared this picture and wrote a caption which reads, "Holi memories with Bhagwant Mann & @manjitsidhu."

On searching more, we found that he shared the same picture on his Instagram as well.

We reached out to Karamjit Anmol through his Facebook account to know more about the picture. We will update the story once we will get his response.

India Today Fact Check team contacted Karamjeet who told them that this photo is from the year 1995 when he and his friends went to the house of Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann to celebrate Holi. This picture was taken in Harbhajan's house.

Karamjit had also tagged Manjit Sidhu in his picture. We searched for this profile on Facebook and found a profile named Lally Manjit Sidhu. Karamjeet has tagged Manjit Sidhu in many other posts as well. According to his profile bio, it was written that he is a worker of the Aam Aadmi Party Punjab.

To sum up, it is true that the viral photo is of Bhagwant Mann and his associates. However, the image was of Holi celebration when Mann and his friends visited Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann's house to celebrate Holi. It has nothing to do with bike theft. Hence, the viral claim is false.

