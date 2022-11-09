A social media user shared this video with a caption that reads, "#Deepotsavam in Kerala. 240 boats sailing in the river with lamps. #Diwali celebrations continue."

A video of a fleet of boats that are glamorously lit and have been arranged purposefully to give an impression of a giant dragon sailing in the river at night is going viral on social media with different claims. Several users claimed that the viral video is from Kerala, while several others claimed that it is from Sri Mahankaleshwara Devalayam, Miralam Mandi, a temple in Hyderabad.

Film Critic and author Bhawana Somaaya shared this video with a caption that reads, "#Deepotsavam in Kerala. 240 boats sailing in the river with lamps. #Diwali celebrations continue."

Another user wrote, "#Deepotsavam in Kerala. 240 boats sailing in the river with lamps."

#Deepotsavam in Kerala. 240 boats sailing in the river with lamps. pic.twitter.com/NWND6e3NVV — Nilima Priyadarsini (@NilimaPriya21) November 8, 2022

Another Twitter user wrote, "Sri Mahankaleshwara Devalayam Festival, Miralam Mandi."

Sri Mahankaleshwara Devalayam Festival, Miralam Mandi. pic.twitter.com/1u1OYD1pPk — PEN TV TAMIL (@PENTV_TAMIL) November 6, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube with a similar claim.





Viral video shows 240 boats sailing in the river with lamps in Kerala.

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from China.

During the initial investigation, we did a reverse image search using Invid tool and found the viral video on the official Twitter handle of China Daily dated 04 September 2022. The caption of the tweet reads, "Dragon dance on the river! #TrendingNow."

On searching more, we found the still of the viral video in a report published on a government website, Guangxi China, dated 20 May 2022. According to the report, on May 19, near Baisha Town's Yulong Village in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, 80 bamboo rafts with golden lights formed a 70-meter "dragon" meandering along the Yulong River, giving tourists a powerful night vision. This video shows the presentation of "Golden Dragon Boat" also known as the "Dragon Boat" in China. The event was held to commemorate the 12th China Tourism Day and boost Yulong River's image while developing fresh night tourism business ideas.

We also found the same video posted on the official Facebook handle of CGTN media dated 31 May 2022. The caption of the video reads, "A lengthy dragon boat made its debut last week, winding its way down the Yulong River in southern China. At 700-meters long and made up of 80 bamboo rafts, the boat is being used to bring interest and more tourism to the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Check it out. #CGTNAmerica".

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is from Guangxi Zhuang, China. The viral video shows 'Golden Dragon', a fleet of boats with golden lights, cruising on the Yulong river on the occasion of the 12th China Tourism day. This video has nothing to do with Kerala or any Indian state. Hence, the viral claim is false.

