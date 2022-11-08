The 104 'Blood On Call' Service Of Maharashtra Is Being Falsely Claimed As A 'Pan-India' National Service

An image is being widely circulated on WhatsApp with a helpline number '104' claiming that it is a special number for a purported 'Blood on Call' service in India. The claim is going viral as a part of an alleged blood donation service across the country.

Claim:

The claim says that '104' is a special number in India for blood requirements. The 'Blood On Call' service would deliver blood within four hours within a radius of 40 km. As per the viral claim, the bottle of blood would be retailed at Rs. 450 per bottle, alongwith Rs100 for transportation charges.

Screengrabs of requests received on the TLI WhatsApp fact check number

The viral claim is also being circulated in the form of an image showing an ambulance. In the image, the same claim is being circulated in Hindi.

This claim went viral on Twitter and Facebook back in August 2022 as well.



@timesfactcheck '104' is going to be a special number in India for blood requirements. "Blood On Call" is the name of the service.. After calling this number, blood will get delivered within Four Hour in a radius of 40kms.. Rs.450/ per bottle plus Rs.100 for transportation. — Jitendra Patel (@Jitendr45093135) August 22, 2022





Fact Check:

We conducted a keyword search for the 'Blood on Call' service. We came across a report published in The Times of India on January 7, 2014. As per the report, people could dial 104 to connect with the call centre which would relay their request to blood banks.

The report states that the Maharashtra government had notified that all hospitals are required to participate in the scheme. We also came across a notification on the website of the Maharashtra Public Health Department. The website notes that the number 104 is used for the 'Blood on Call' service.

We also came across a report by the Times of India published on October 31, 2017. The report is titled, 'Dial 104 for Doctor; Maharashtra to launch facility on Wednesday'.

As per the report, the state government had started a 104 toll-free number for making a doctor available for treatment in PHC and rural hospitals. This shows that the number 104 has been used in more than one initiatives by the Maharashtra government.

We conducted another keyword search and came across an article by The Hindu, published on July 13, 2017. The Hindu report elaborates on how the '104' medical helpline operated by the GVK EMRI and Tamil Nadu Government has benefited people.

We then came across the EMRI (Emergency Management and Research Institute) website. The website contained a listing for the 104 Medical Helpline.

The website noted, "GVK EMRI is operating "104 Health Advice Helpline Services" in partnership with Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Goa and Rajasthan Administration of the Union Territories of Daman & Diu and, Dadra & Nagar Haveli."

When it came to other states, we came across an article by The Mint titled, 'How Assam improved its maternal mortality ratio at a fast pace' published on March 8, 2020. The Mint report notes that the state has the 104 Sarathi helpline, which is free of cost helpline and grievance redressal system.

We came across an overview of the 104 Sarathi scheme on the Health and Family Welfare website of the Government of Assam.

Government of Gujarat also launched the 104 fever helpline as per a report by Times of India published on May 3, 2017.

Conclusion:

We found that the 'Blood on Call' service was first undertaken in Maharashtra with the toll-free number 104. However, since then, the number has been used for different helplines in the state. The number 104 has also been used by states such as Assam, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu for their own health services. Thus, we found that the claims regarding the pan-India service of the 'Blood on Call' 104 helpline were false.



