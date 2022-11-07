No, BJP Leader Did Not Say That Maharana Pratap's Father Was Member Of BJP; Viral Claim Is Misleading

A video of a politician saying that the father of Maharana Pratap was a member of the BJP is going viral across social media. The video is viral with the claim that it shows a BJP leader making a seemingly bizarre statement about Maharana Pratap.

Maharana Pratap was a king of Mewar who died in 1597. The king is famed as a hero in Rajasthan for the resistance he put against the Mughal empire and the Mughal emperor Akbar.



The short video shows a person saying that "Maharana Pratap's father was a BJP worker." Text overlaid on the video reads, 'BJP worker'. 'The video was posted by Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress with the following claim, "Maharana Pratap ji's father was a BJP worker! BJP has hidden such a big part of history from the country till now."

Keshav Chand, the former National President of the Indian Youth Congress, shared the video from his Facebook page claiming, "This is another example of the BJP…Maharana Pratap was a BJP worker."

The video is viral across Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

महाराणा प्रताप जी के पिताजी BJP के कार्यकर्ता थे, आखिर ऐसे नमूने भाजपा वाले लाते किस ग्रह से है...🙆🏻‍♂️😂😂🙆🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5N86yscGrX — Santosh Singh Thakur Itceal (@Santosh19108773) November 4, 2022





The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false.

In the viral video, we noticed the 'Mewad News 86' logo in the top right corner of the video. We then conducted a keyword search with the terms 'Mewad News 86 महाराणा प्रताप'.

We then came across this video uploaded by the YouTube channel Mewad News 86 on December 29, 2021. The video is titled, 'Maharana Pratap's father was a BJP worker: Congress politician Raghuvir Meena.'

The video has a duration of 3 minutes and 13 seconds, where the interviewer refers to the person being interviewed as Raghuveer Singh Meena. We conducted a keyword search for this person and found his Twitter profile which contained images of him.





Comparing the visuals from the video and the images on his social media account, it can be ascertained that the person seen in the video is a Congress politician and a member of the Congress Working Committee Raghuveer Singh Meena.



Image Comparision (Credit: Twitter)

In the video, the reporter introduces him as Congress member Raghuveer Singh Meena. The reporter questions Meena regarding the characters and standards of BJP leaders. Questions are asked regarding the Hindu king Maharana Pratap, taking the example of Rajasthan BJP leaders Satish Poonia and Gulab Singh Kataria.



In his reply to the question, Meena says, "All the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have double characters. There is a difference in how they act and what they say. They talk sweet but have a knife ready by their side."



Then he goes on to talk about Gulabchand Kataria and what he perceived as his insulting remarks on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Meena says that Kataria also made insulting remarks about Maharana Pratap as well. Meena criticises Satish Poonia, the President of the BJP Rajasthan unit, by bringing up his purported remarks regarding the divisive 'temple-mosque' politics. These remarks by him have caused disharmony in society.

At the 1 minute 42 seconds mark, Meena's remark regarding Maharana Pratap can be heard. He says, referring to the BJP members, "They act as if Maharana Pratap Ji's father is a BJP worker. And this behaviour is observed by the public."



The remarks by Congress politician and a member of the Congress Working Committee Raghuveer Singh Meena is related to his criticisms of BJP workers. He criticised how the BJP was purportedly using Maharana Pratap to further its own agenda, stating that it was almost like the father of Maharana Pratap was a BJP worker.

