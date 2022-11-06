No, This Patient Did Not Fake His Injuries During PM Modi's Visit To The Hospital

Images of a patient with a bandage and a plaster around his leg are going viral on social media. The images are being shared with the claim that it shows a person with fake injuries present in a hospital where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting survivors of the Morbi bridge collapse.

On October 30, 2022, as the Morbi Bridge located in Morbi, Gujarat collapsed, 135 people were killed, most of them being women, children and the elderly. 224 people were rescued from the incident and were taken to Morbi Civil Hospital and GREMS general hospital.



Claim:

Social media users shared two images of a patient in bed with a dressing around his leg. In one of the images, the patient is seen with a simple dressing on his leg, whereas in the other image, they can be seen with a plaster on their leg. The first image carries the caption '31st Oct' and the second image carries the caption '1st Nov.'



Swati Chaturvedi, a journalist, shared the images with the claim that the person had faked his injuries for the purpose of PM Modi's visit.

In the caption, Chaturvedi refers to a comment by the former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shankersinh Vaghela. The viral caption claims that the injuries were faked for Modi's visit.



Abhijeet Dipke and the National Coordinator for Congress, Ritu Choudhry, tweeted the images with the caption, "Patients are also getting a new plaster before Modi arrived at the hospital in #Morbi."

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The plaster applied on the man's leg were genuine.

We conducted a reverse image search on the images in the viral post. This led us to several reports about the patient shown in the image, who is named Ashwin. The news agency ANI had published a tweet on October 31, 2022.

We came across a report by the Times of India published on November 2, 2022, which carried an image of Ashwin with the plaster around his leg. The Times of India article goes into detail about the survival experience of the patient during the Morbi bridge disaster.

We conducted a reverse image search on the first image. Then we came across a tweet by NDTV journalist Tanushree Pandey published on October 31, 2022. In the image shared through this post, Ashwin can be seen purportedly holding a ticket to visit the Morbi bridge with the branding of Oreva on it.

In our Fact Check, we also came across a report by The Lallantop published on November 1, 2022. The video is titled, 'Improvement of Morbi Civil Hospital before PM Modi's arrival'. In the video, at the 49-second mark, the anchor states the time as 11.48 PM.



The anchor, Abhinav Pandey, notes that in the lead-up to PM Modi's visit, the hospital is being thoroughly cleaned. Then at the 3.17 mark, the patient can be seen lying down in the bed.





In this video, the patient's leg can be clearly seen in plaster, which was applied a day before PM Modi visited the hospital. PM Modi visited the hospital on November 1, 2022.

We scanned the Twitter profile of Abhinav Pandey, the anchor of the Lallantop segment. We came across a tweet published on November 1, 2022.



The translated caption reads, "PM Modi met a patient in Morbi today. An attempt was made to prove a fake patient with the help of two pictures with bandages and plaster. This is completely wrong. His name is Ashwin. Firstly, the bandage was tied, and after that, the X-ray plaster was applied. This is a basic procedure. We also told our number of bed number to our team."

In the interview, the patient informs the reporter that an X-ray was taken on the second day after they were admitted. After the bandage was applied, the doctor recommended applying a plaster to the leg as the pain increased. The patient explains how on October 31, 2022, he felt severe pain in his leg and was unable to move it. He was taken back to the hospital, where the doctors checked the injury and recommended that the dressing be removed, and a plaster be applied around the leg. The plaster was applied before PM Modi visited the hospital at the suggestion of the doctors.

Conclusion:

The patient in the news reports is a person named Ashwin, and he is a survivor of the Morbi bridge disaster. After the incident, he was admitted to the hospital, where a simple dressing was applied to their leg injury.



As the injury worsened, the doctors recommended a plaster for the leg, which was then applied. This created a difference between what was seen in the news coverage before PM Modi's visit to the hospital and what happened after.

