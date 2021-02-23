Fact Check: Old Photo Of BJP Workers Forming Lotus Symbol Shared As Kerala Welcoming UP CM Adityanath

A post has gone viral on social media claiming that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was welcomed in Kerala with Bharatiya Janta Party's members forming BJP's lotus symbol. The claim comes in the backdrop of UP CM visiting Kasaragod in Kerala to inaugurate 'Vijay Yatra' on February 21.

The photo in the posts shows BJP supporters forming the BJP symbol lotus. The photo was shared widely on Facebook and Twitter. The caption read, "Pic of the day from #Kerala. #KeralaWelcomesYogiJi".



The tweet has been archived here.

Claim:

BJP supporters made the party's symbol lotus to welcome Adityanath in Kerala.

Fact Check:

The image showing BJP supporters making a human formation of the lotus symbol is from 2015, clicked in Gujarat.

On running a reverse image search of the picture, old news reports and articles showed up. The report from India TV News published in April 2018 states that this picture was taken in Dahod, Gujarat on BJP's foundation day celebration.

On a few relevant keyword search, old images and articles come up which mention that BJP created a huge human formation of lotus with around 25,000 supporters at Dahod, Gujarat to celebrate its 35th foundation day.



According to a report by the Indian Express published on April 7, 2015, "Dressed in green, saffron, black and white, the supporters formed a "human flag" over one lakh square foot area at a college campus with the party's symbol — lotus — standing out in a sea of saffron and green. Chief Minister Anandiben Patel visited the venue to view the "human flag".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter on April 5, 2015, to acknowledge the "human flag" at Dahod.

Asian News International (ANI) also tweeted about the same in 2015. It read, "Largest party flag formed by BJP workers to mark the occasion of BJP Foundation Day in Dahod, Gujarat."

Therefore, the claim attached to the photo is not true. This human formation of BJP's symbol was not done to welcome Yogi Adityanath in Kerala in February 2021. It was eThe firstxecuted in Gujarat on BJP's 35th Foundation Day in 2015.



This claim was also debunked by BOOM.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.



