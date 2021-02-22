"Falsely Fabricated, Unscientific Product" Indian Medical Association Fumes Over Ramdev's Claim Of Coronil Treating COVID-19

Indian Medical Association (IMA) has released a statement questioning how the Health Minister, who is himself a doctor, can be part of the launch of a "falsely fabricated, unscientific product" before the country. Baba Ramdev released a research paper on 'first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali' on February 19. This was done in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The medicine was licensed as an "immunity booster" in June 2020.

After that, a claim started circulating on social media that said Patanjali's Coronil has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) as medicine for COVID-19. This was followed after several media outlets reported claims about 'Ayurvedic medicine'.

Media outlets like Asianet News, News Nation TV, India TV, Jio News and TV9 shared these claims about Patanjali's Coronil tablet. These media outlets tweeted and also posted interviews claiming Coronil is WHO-certified.

In an interview on the News State channel, the anchor Deepak Chaurasia invited Ramdev to discuss Patanjali's Coronil tablets. The anchor discussed the controversies regarding Coronil's effectiveness and follows by claiming that Coronil has now received approval from WHO.





Ramdev mentioned in the video that Patanjali is the first company in the world to make a medicine against coronavirus. He further claimed that a team from the WHO visited his company and gave Coronil the license that makes it eligible for sale in more than 150 countries.

In another interview on News18, the anchor Kishor Anjawani also made similar claims to which Ramdev answered, "Coronil has now received authentic recognition from WHO and has an efficacy level of more than 99%."





The official Twitter account of Patanjali Ayurved tweeted claiming Coronil has now been certified by the World Health Organization (WHO), and WHO granted them a GMP certificate, i.e. 'Good Manufacturing Practice'. The account, however, deleted the tweet later.





Sanju Verma, BJP Spokesperson, also tweeted claiming that DCGI and WHO have approved Coronil and that it will be exported to 158 countries.

Following the claims about Coronil through news media outlets and verified accounts, netizens also started sharing similar claims praising Patanjali.



The WHO has granted Patanjali's Coronil tablet authorization as medicine for COVID-19.

Fact Check:

Soon after the claim became viral, the managing director of Patanjali Ayurveda Balkrishna tweeted that the Goods Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CPP) to Coronil has been issued by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Government of India.

The claim surrounding WHO recognizing Coronil as a cure for coronavirus is false.

The managing of Patanjali Ayurveda, Acharya Balkrishna tweeted to clear the air that the Goods Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CPP) to Coronil has been issued by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Government of India. He also mentioned that the CPP license was issued in accordance with the WHO GMP quality approvals.





WHO South-East Asia's official Twitter account dismissed the claims by tweeting that WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment.

About GMP:



According to WHO's website, "Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) is the aspect of quality assurance that ensures that medicinal products are consistently produced and controlled to the quality standards appropriate to their intended use and as required by the product specification. GMP defines quality measures for both production and quality control and defines general measures to ensure that processes necessary for production and testing are clearly defined, validated, reviewed, and documented."

Patanjali released a statement that Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CPP) from the Ayush section of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme.



The CPP is the certificate in the format recommended by WHO but is issued independent of WHO. This establishes that the product is eligible for export.



However, this does not pass Coronil as a treatment or a cure for coronavirus. Hence, the claims surrounding Coronil being recognized by WHO are false.

