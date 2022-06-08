All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Old Images Of Bus Accidents Revived Linking To Uttarkashi Accident

Image Credit: Twittet

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Images Of Bus Accidents Revived Linking To Uttarkashi Accident

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttarakhand,  8 Jun 2022 10:40 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The incident of the bus accident, which had 28 pilgrims from the Panna district in Madhya Pradesh and two others, claimed 26 lives.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

After the recent tragedy of a bus falling into a gorge in the Uttarkashi region of Uttarakhand on June 5, several photos claiming that it is of the same incident are going viral. The incident of the bus accident, which had 28 pilgrims from the Panna district in Madhya Pradesh and two others, claimed 26 lives.

Image 1:

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote, "मध्य प्रदेश मध्य से उत्तराखंड में तीर्थ यात्रा पर जा रही बस के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से पन्ना जिले के कई तीर्थयात्रियों की मौत का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद एवं पीड़ादायक है दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ मेरी संवेदनायें है."

[English Translation: The news of the death of many pilgrims of Panna district due to the accident of a bus going on pilgrimage from Madhya Pradesh to Uttarakhand is very sad and painful. May the soul of the departed rest in peace. My condolences to the bereaved family members.]


Image 2:

Another Twitter user shared an image with a similar caption.

Image 3:

Congress leader, Dr. Samir Kumar Singh shared this image by linking it with the Uttarkashi bus accident. He wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "उत्तराखंड में बस दुघर्टना में हुई 26 लोगो की मौत की खबर अत्यंत पीड़ादायक हैं। ईश्वर पीड़ित परिवारों के परिजनों को इस सदमा को सहन करने की शक्ति दें। सरकार पीड़ित परिवारों को अबिलम्ब मुआबजा दे."

[English Translation: The news of the death of 26 people in a bus accident in Uttarakhand is extremely painful. May God give strength to the families of the victims to bear this shock. The government should provide immediate compensation to the families of the victims.]

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral images are related to different accidents.

Image 1:

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search and found the viral image in a report of The Times of India dated July 2018. According to the report, the viral picture is of a bus accident in Uttarakhand. A bus carrying 60 passengers fell into a 100m-deep gorge in the Pauri district. 48 people died in this accident.

Image Credit: The Times Of India

According to the report of Amar Ujala, the accident took place at 8.45 am on Pipli-Bhaun motor road in Pauri-Dhumkot Nainidanda block. At that time, the Chief Minister also announced Rs 2 lakh each to the deceased family and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah have expressed grief over the Dhumkot accident through a tweet.

Image Credit: Amar Ujala

Image 2:

We did a google reverse image search and found the viral image in a report of Amar Ujala dated 14 February 2022. According to the report, the photo is of an accident that took place in Jhakri in Rampur, Himachal Pradesh, when a Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation bus on its way to Rekong Payo met with an accident. The bus stopped after hitting eight trees. Eight passengers suffered minor injuries in this accident.

Image Credit: Amar Ujala

Hindustan Times, News 18 Himachal Pradesh also reported this incident back then.

Image 3:

We did a google reverse image search which led us to a report of India Today dated September 2014. According to the report, the incident took place in the Tehri district of Uttarakhand where a bus fell into a gorge. 16 people died and 15 people got injured in the accident. The bus was going from Haridwar to Karnaprayag. It was said that the mishap occurred because the driver tried to overtake another vehicle.

The then Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured at that time.

Image Credit: India Today

We also looked for the media report of the Uttarkashi bus accident. According to The Quint report, a total of 26 people died in the Uttarkashi bus accident, while four people were injured. A total of 30 people were on the bus, out of which 28 were pilgrims. The image mentioned in the report does not match with the viral photos.

Image Credit: The Quint

Conclusion:

Our investigation shows that the viral images are of different bus accidents which took place in the last few years. It has nothing to with the recent Uttarkashi bus accident. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Reads: Old Video From Mumbra, Thane Revived As Police Action After Kanpur Violence

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Uttarakhand 
Uttarkashi 
Bus 
Accident 
old images 

Must Reads

No More Illegal Coke Oven Factories Operating In Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma
Over 13,000 HIV/AIDS Patients In Limbo As Manipur Runs Out Of Antiretroviral Therapy Drugs
From 1861 To 2018: Looking Back At India's Struggle To Repeal Section 377 That Allows Living And Loving Freely
No, This Video Of People Driving Over The Indian Flag Is Not From Tamil Nadu! Viral Video Shows Incident From Karachi, Pakistan
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X