Old Images Of Bus Accidents Revived Linking To Uttarkashi Accident

After the recent tragedy of a bus falling into a gorge in the Uttarkashi region of Uttarakhand on June 5, several photos claiming that it is of the same incident are going viral. The incident of the bus accident, which had 28 pilgrims from the Panna district in Madhya Pradesh and two others, claimed 26 lives.

Image 1:

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote, "मध्य प्रदेश मध्य से उत्तराखंड में तीर्थ यात्रा पर जा रही बस के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से पन्ना जिले के कई तीर्थयात्रियों की मौत का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद एवं पीड़ादायक है दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ मेरी संवेदनायें है."

[English Translation: The news of the death of many pilgrims of Panna district due to the accident of a bus going on pilgrimage from Madhya Pradesh to Uttarakhand is very sad and painful. May the soul of the departed rest in peace. My condolences to the bereaved family members.]





Image 2:

Another Twitter user shared an image with a similar caption.

Image 3:

Congress leader, Dr. Samir Kumar Singh shared this image by linking it with the Uttarkashi bus accident. He wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "उत्तराखंड में बस दुघर्टना में हुई 26 लोगो की मौत की खबर अत्यंत पीड़ादायक हैं। ईश्वर पीड़ित परिवारों के परिजनों को इस सदमा को सहन करने की शक्ति दें। सरकार पीड़ित परिवारों को अबिलम्ब मुआबजा दे."

[English Translation: The news of the death of 26 people in a bus accident in Uttarakhand is extremely painful. May God give strength to the families of the victims to bear this shock. The government should provide immediate compensation to the families of the victims.]

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral images are related to different accidents.

Image 1:

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search and found the viral image in a report of The Times of India dated July 2018. According to the report, the viral picture is of a bus accident in Uttarakhand. A bus carrying 60 passengers fell into a 100m-deep gorge in the Pauri district. 48 people died in this accident.

According to the report of Amar Ujala, the accident took place at 8.45 am on Pipli-Bhaun motor road in Pauri-Dhumkot Nainidanda block. At that time, the Chief Minister also announced Rs 2 lakh each to the deceased family and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah have expressed grief over the Dhumkot accident through a tweet.

Image 2:

We did a google reverse image search and found the viral image in a report of Amar Ujala dated 14 February 2022. According to the report, the photo is of an accident that took place in Jhakri in Rampur, Himachal Pradesh, when a Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation bus on its way to Rekong Payo met with an accident. The bus stopped after hitting eight trees. Eight passengers suffered minor injuries in this accident.

Hindustan Times, News 18 Himachal Pradesh also reported this incident back then.

Image 3:

We did a google reverse image search which led us to a report of India Today dated September 2014. According to the report, the incident took place in the Tehri district of Uttarakhand where a bus fell into a gorge. 16 people died and 15 people got injured in the accident. The bus was going from Haridwar to Karnaprayag. It was said that the mishap occurred because the driver tried to overtake another vehicle.

The then Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured at that time.

We also looked for the media report of the Uttarkashi bus accident. According to The Quint report, a total of 26 people died in the Uttarkashi bus accident, while four people were injured. A total of 30 people were on the bus, out of which 28 were pilgrims. The image mentioned in the report does not match with the viral photos.

Conclusion:

Our investigation shows that the viral images are of different bus accidents which took place in the last few years. It has nothing to with the recent Uttarkashi bus accident. Hence, the viral claim is false.

