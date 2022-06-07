Old Video From Mumbra, Thane Revived As Police Action After Kanpur Violence

A bandh was announced in Kanpur on June 3 by MMA Jauhar Fans Association, a local non-profit organization, which helps the poor and needy, to protest the derogatory statement against Prophet Mohammad made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on national television. On Friday, June 3, there were violent clashes between two religious groups, after a mob of people tried to force shopkeepers to shut down their shops in the Yateemkhana and Nai Sadak areas of the Kanpur. This resulted in three FIRs being filed, against 55 named persons, and hundreds of unidentified people. The police have arrested 38 people as of now, as reported by News18.

Meanwhile, a video is being shared by users on social media with a claim that it is of the recent communal violence in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The video going viral is an 18-second long clip, with policemen hitting people with canes at night, even as the people scream with pain.

Yogi Devnath shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "आधी रात को कानपुर की गलियों से आती हुई इन विचित्र प्रकार की आवाज़ को ही शास्त्रों में शुकुन कहा गया है...जिहादी पत्थरबाजों की अच्छे से खातिरदारी करती हुई बाबाजी की पुलिस."

[English Translation: At midnight, these strange noises from the lanes/alleys of Kanpur is what is described as relief in the Shastras. Babaji's police taking good care of Jihadi stone pelters.]

A Facebook user wrote, "कभी 90 के दशक में काला बच्चा हत्याकांड हुआ था. तब कानपुर के परेड पर भयानक दंगा हुआ था. एक एडीएम की हत्या कर दी गई थी. चमनगंज में एसपी जब लोगों से बात करने गए थे तब दंगाइयों ने उनके चेहरे पर थूक दिया था. जिसके बाद हालत य़ह हुई कि चमनगंज और बेकनगंज में समुदाय विशेष का ही थानेदार रखा जाता था. मगर अब हालात दूसरे हैं. योगी के राज एक एक पत्थर का हिसाब लिया जा रहा है. कल रात मे जमकर लाठी चलाई गई है. अभी और बहुत कुछ होना है."

[English Translation: There was once a black child massacre in the 90s. Then there was a terrible riot in a parade of Kanpur. An ADM was murdered. When the SP went to talk to the people in Chamanganj, the rioters spat on his face. After which the situation was such that in Chamanganj and Beconganj, only the police station of a particular community was kept. But now the situation is different. Every stone is being accounted for in Yogi's rule. Last night a lot of sticks have been used. There is much more to be done.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with the similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows police action after the recent communal violence in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2020.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on one of the keyframes which led us to this YouTube video uploaded on 29 March 2020. Here, one can see similar footage as seen in the viral video. The title of the video reads, "A fight between two groups in Kausa, Sri Lanka. Hindustani Reporter." According to the report, the incident took place in Kausa, Shree Lanka in Mumbra district of Maharashtra. The video is of a clash between two groups. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

On searching more, we found the still of the viral video in a report of Patrika. According to the report, People seen fighting among themselves are actually supporters of two local leaders. A group claimed that the fight took place due to complaining of illegal construction. While the other group called it a result of jealousy over food distribution during lockdown.



It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is available on internet since 2020 and it has nothing to with the recent Kanpur violence. The viral video is from Mumbra, Thane. Hence, the viral claim is false.

