This Viral Image Shows Chinese Soldiers Killed By Indian Army In Tawang Clash? No, Viral Image Is From 2010

At least six Indian troops were injured in a clash between the Indian Army with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, the Indian Army said. In a statement to Lok Sabha on December 13, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the Indian Army prevented PLA from encroaching on Indian territory. Multiple old videos and images are going viral, with claims of them being from the recent clash.



Against the same backdrop, a picture showing several coffins kept in an organized manner inside a tent-like structure is going viral on social media. All the boxes are covered with red clothes with a flower on top of each of them and carrying a portrait that appears to be of uniformed officials. While sharing this image, people on social media claimed that the viral image shows Chinese soldiers killed by the Indian Army during the conflict in the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote, "#Breaking INDIA & CHINESE TROOPS CLASH IN TAWANG SECTOR , More than 50 chinese soldiers injured , 20 Chinese troops eliminated as per chinese social media Weibo. Indian & Chinese troops clashed in Tawang sector of India-Tibet border on December 9. Injuries on both sides."

#Breaking



INDIA & CHINESE TROOPS CLASH IN TAWANG SECTOR , More than 50 chinese soldiers injured , 20 Chinese troops eliminated as per chinese social media Weibo



Indian & Chinese troops clashed in Tawang sector of India-Tibet border on Dec 9. Injuries on both sides. pic.twitter.com/6kAhysjhdn — Defence360 (@Defence_360) December 13, 2022

Another user wrote, "Tawang Says Hi (credit - Slayer squad) Half size Ching Chong Ding Dong single-child pampered sissy lulu should not mess with double the size Men in Uniform."

💥Tawang Says Hi (credit - Slayer squad)



Half size Ching Chong Ding Dong single-child pampered sissy lulu should not mess with double the size Men in Uniform. pic.twitter.com/kc99iP87PF — Dr. Shah (@ankitatIIMA) December 12, 2022





Claim:

A viral image shows coffins of Chinese soldiers killed by the Indian Army during the recent clash in Tawang.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is almost 12 years old.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search and found the viral image in a report of a Chinese website, Sina news, dated December 8, 2022. According to the report, the coffins in the viral image are of Chinese soldiers who died in a bush fire in Daofu County, Sichuan Province.

On searching more, we also found the same image in a photo story of China news dated December 7, 2022. According to the report, there was a fire in the forests of the Sichuan province of ChinaFifteen15 soldiers were killed in this fire. Their coffins were taken to Kangding, and a public condolence meeting was held in a hall in the Kangding Gymnasium.

According to the report of Reuters, dated December 5, 2010, at least 22 people died in the fire that broke out in Daofu County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Ganzi in China's Sichuan province. Of these, 15 were soldiers, two reportedly worked for the grassland administration, and five were locals. Those 15 soldiers who died during Daofu firefighting and disaster relief missions belonged to the Independent Battalion of the Ganzi Military Division.

Our investigation shows that the viral image is almost 12 years old. The image shows the coffins of Chinese soldiers who died in a forest fire in Daofu County, Sichuan Province, and it has nothing to do with the recent India-China clash. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Videos Of Clashes Between Indian And Chinese Forces Viral As Recent Footages From LAC Clash In Arunachal Pradesh