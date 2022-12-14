Old Videos Of Clashes Between Indian And Chinese Forces Viral As Recent Footages From LAC Clash In Arunachal Pradesh

Against the recent clashes between the Indian and Chinese forces in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, multiple videos are going viral with the claim that they show the confrontation between the two forces.



The Indian Army informed that there had been a clash in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, where at least six Indian troops were injured. In a statement to Lok Sabha on December 13, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the Indian Army prevented the Chinese PLA from encroaching on Indian territory.



Claim:

Video 1:

The video shows a set of soldiers conversing in Hindi while protecting an injured person with a shield. A vehicle can be seen approaching these soldiers, which they try to stop. After a while, stones begin to be hurled at these soldiers, and the vehicle backtracks along the road. It can be seen that another set of persons gathers on the opposite side of these soldiers.



The video is viral with the claim, "Several Indian soldiers were injured in clashes with Chinese PLA on December 9. This is the first such incident since Galwan. It's a sign of a new India where we retaliate better than other."

The video is viral with the claim, "Several Indian soldiers were injured in clashes with Chinese PLA on December 9. This is the first such incident since Galwan. It's a sign of a new India where we retaliate better than other."





Video 2:

This video shows a brawl between soldiers in a snowy area where people can be seen exchanging punches and grappling with each other. The fighting eventually breaks down and stops altogether.



The video is viral with the claim, "Over 300 Chinese chickens came to Tawang, Arunachal at the height of 17000 feet with complete plans to seize the Indian post on the border. But it seems that the Chinese had forgotten the lesson of Galwan, so once again, the Indian jawans, without weapons, broke their bones and took special care so that no Chinese should die. Now all those Chinese chickens are hospitalised with their bones getting re-attached, and this is the official statement of the Indian Army. This incident occurred on December 9. Jai Hind"





300 से अधिक चीनी चूजे पूरी प्लानिंग के साथ 17000 फिट की ऊंचाई पर अरुणाचल के तवांग में भारतीय पोस्ट कब्जा करने आए थे बॉर्डर पर ,

पर लगता हे गलवान को भूल गए थे , इसलिए भारतीय जाबांजो ने एक बार फिर से बिना हथियारों के एक एक कि हड्डियां तोड़ी ,

The same claim is viral in English as well with the same video.

The same claim is viral in English as well with the same video.

The news outlet Dainik Bhaskar shared the video in their article on the LAC clash.

The news outlet Dainik Bhaskar shared the video in their article on the LAC clash.

Video 3:

In this video, persons in military gear can be seen huddled around a bleeding figure. They hold him and are seen wrapping a bandage on his bleeding head.

The claim with this video reads, "We have told to not mess with the Indian Army. Now suffer, momos #Tawang #Arunachal Pradesh". Users are referring to the Chinese with the term 'momos' through a racist stereotype associated with people of North Eastern states and China.

Fact Check:

Video 1:

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes and came across this video uploaded on May 31, 2020.



The video uploaded by Vivek Tyagi is captioned, "This video of the clash between Indian and Chinese Army has been going viral on social media since morning. In this, Indian Army soldiers have captured a bleeding Chinese soldier. It is being claimed that this video is of Pangong Tso Lake.

In the longer video, it can be seen that soldiers are gathering along the banks of Pangong Tso Lake to enter into an altercation.

We also came across a video uploaded by YouTube channelthe Mahaa News with the title, 'Indian Army Caught Chinese Military Vehicle, One Soldier At Ladakh Border | MAHAA NEWS'. The video was uploaded on June 17, 2020.

We also came across a tweet by anchorShiv Aroor who noted that the video depicted an incident from late May 2017 in Pangong. He shared the video stating that the clash between troops on June 15 in Galwan was not spontaneous, but was "100%Chinese premeditated".

Clearer and clearer that the June 15 bloodbath in Galwan was not spontaneous, but was 100% Chinese premeditated. Spontaneous clashes between India-China troops have never resulted in death or even serious injury, for instance this most recent one from late May in Pangong: pic.twitter.com/0xR1HzEc74 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 17, 2020

Video 2:

We followed the same procedure and conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes of this video. This led us to a video uploaded on Instagram by user @faouji_ on June 22, 2020. The video is captioned, "Indian troops pushing Chinese back. Date: Recent for sure (face-masks visible) Location: Unclear (possibly Sikkim). Could it be brawl on May 9 at Naku La? Video source: Shiv Aroor"

Another Instagram page, Bhartiya Defence uploaded the video on June 22, 2020, with the caption, "India China recent clash. Indian soldiers kicked Chinese soldiers. Chinese soldiers look they don't understand English, crossed indian territory and got in a clash with indian soldiers".

We then conducted a keyword search with the information provided in the captions of the viral posts. We came across a report by NDTV published on June 22, 2020, titled, 'Video Shows High Altitude Clash Between Indian, China Soldiers In Sikkim'

The description of the video notes that Indian and Chinese officers were seen clashing in Sikkim that came forth shortly after the face-off between the armies at Ladakh in June. The description notes that an Indian jawan punches a Chinese officer as soldiers are in the altercation.



We also found a report on the incident by NDTV published on June 22, 2020. The NDTV report notes that it is unclear when and where the video was shot.

Video 3:

We conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes and found a Twitter video. The video showed the same footage published in a tweet by user @Veryansıntv.com on February 19, 2021, captioned, "It was the most violent conflict of the last 45 years… Images of China-India tension were released."

Son 45 yılın en şiddetli çatışmasıydı… Çin-Hindistan geriliminin görüntüleri yayınlandı https://t.co/yaC3MfNffj pic.twitter.com/998LBaiQME — Veryansıntv.com (@veryansintvcom) February 19, 2021

The tweet led to a report by Turkish media outlet Veryasin TV published on February 19, 2021. The report titled, 'Images of China-India tension released'. The Veryasin TV report contained a compilation video of footage showing Indian and Chinese armies clashing.

At the 1.06 mark of the video, the footage seen in the viral video can be seen indicating that the video is not from the recent LAC clash in Arunachal Pradesh.

Conclusion:

We found that all the above videos circulated with the claim that they show the recent LAC clash between Indian and Chinese forces, are from previous incidents of clashes between the two armies. The videos are being circulated with misleading claims.

