Man Threatening To Kill All Sikhs In Punjab Is Not Shiv Sena (Taksali) Leader's Son; Viral Claim Is False!

Following the shooting of Sudhir Suri, a leader of a Shiv Sena (Taksali), a video is going viral with the claim that it shows Suri's son saying that he would kill all the Sikhs in Punjab if Suri died.



On November 4, Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir on Majithia Road in Amritsar. As per the police, the 31-year-old man arrested for the murder of the Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader was "self-radicalised" and committed a "hate crime." Suri was known for his fiery videos on social media circulated with a communal angle which targeted Khalistani supporters in particular, as per an NDTV report.

This tweet by Times Now captures the aftermath of the incident.

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot at in Amritsar, suffers two bullet injuries. #SudhirSuri #Amritsar pic.twitter.com/IVzv1IdLnL — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 4, 2022

Claim:

The video, with a duration of 15 seconds, going viral, shows a man loudly exclaiming that a Sikh assaulted Sudhir Suri. The man states that if Suri dies, in revenge for his death, they will kill all the Sikhs in Punjab.



The video is circulated with the following claim, "listen carefully what son of Sudhir Suri is saying 'we will kill all Sikh in Panjab if Suri is dead'; he is endorsed by other members of Right-wing Hindu outfit. He must be immediately arrested as his speech is full of hatred and can lead to riots."

Listen carefully what son of Sudhir Suri is saying 'we will kill all Sikh in Panjab if Suri is dead';he is endorsed by other members of Right wing Hindu outfit. He must be immediately arrested as his speech is full of hatred and can lead to riots. @DGPPunjabPolice @BhagwantMann pic.twitter.com/Xn2makeMMf — Dr Kulbeer Singh Sandhawalia✍️ (@KSSandhawali) November 4, 2022





#SudhirSuri

Son of Sudhir Suri announced to chop up all the #Sikhs in Punjab. Are they going to repeat the #SikhGenocide1984 in which thousands of Sikhs were eliminated by state sponsored extremist Hindus. pic.twitter.com/6DIhJquJiF — Rana Kashif (@Rana_Kashif9) November 6, 2022





Fact Check:



The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The man in the viral video is not Sudhir Suri's son.

We conducted a keyword search for the statement given by Sudhir Suri's sons. We came across a tweet by ANI published on November 5, 2022, which contained an image of Suri's son Manik Suri.

There was a threat call the night before the incident. My father received a call from the UK. The caller introduced himself as Amritpal Singh & said he was sending some men & his deal is done...It was planned,4 bullets hit him: Manik Suri,son of slain Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri pic.twitter.com/Tb3X3FslE2 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

We also came across a report by the Hindustan Times published on November 5, 2022, which showed an image of Manik Suri. The report quoted the son saying that Sudhir Suri had received a threatening call from the United Kingdom the night before his murder.

Manik Suri alleged that the attack on his father was planned. We also came across a report by Bhaskar published on November 5, 2022. The report stated that after the murder of Sudhir Suri, his son Paras announced the martyr status to be given to his father.

Jagran Punjabi also published a report on November 4, 2022, titled, 'Sudhir Suri's son said – father should be given the status of martyr, then there will be cremation.' The report contained an image of Sudhir Suri's son.

Image Credit: Punjabi Jagran

Comparing these persons, it can be seen that there are no similarities between them. It can be ascertained that the person in the viral video is not a son of Sudhir Suri.





We came across another video of the person on the Facebook page, Daily Post Punjabi, on November 5. The man is identified as a supporter of Sudhir Suri who apologises for his remarks regarding the Sikhs.

Conclusion:



The man seen in the viral video is not the son of Sudhir Suri, the Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader. He is a supporter of the slain leader. Sudhir Suri's sons have advocated for the martyr status of their father and have not issued any communally disruptive statements. Thus, we can ascertain that the viral claim is false.

