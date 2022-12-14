Did PM Modi Push Eknath Shinde When He Accidentally Came In Front Of The Camera? No, Viral Video Is Cropped

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat train in Nagpur, Maharashtra. After the event, a video of him with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is going viral on social media. In this video, it appears that PM Modi pushed Shinde. Taking a jibe at the PM, several political leaders and social media users claimed that PM Modi pushed Eknath Shinde when he came in front of the camera during the occasion of the Nagpur Vande Bharat train inauguration.

Y Satheesh Reddy, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) social media convenor, shared this video and wrote a caption which reads, "Doesn't matter if you are head of a state. You'll be pushed back if you come in his frame."

Doesn't matter if you are head of a state. You'll be pushed back if you come in his frame 👇 pic.twitter.com/tS5KLuXCSf — YSR (@ysathishreddy) December 11, 2022





Congress leader Satyanarayan Patel shared this video and wrote, "मोदी जी, एकनाथ शिंदे (मुख्यमंत्री - महाराष्ट्र) से - मेरे और कैमरे बीच कोई नही आ सकता."



[English Translation: Modi ji, to Eknath Shinde (Chief Minister - Maharashtra) - No one can come between me and the camera.]





Claim:

PM Modi pushed Eknath Shinde back when he came in front of the camera.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is cropped and presented out of context.

During the initial investigation, we did a google search and found the extended version of the viral video on the official YouTube handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dated 11 December 2022. On observing the video carefully, we found that Prime Minister Modi and Eknath Shinde were standing together for about four minutes before the specified time. PM Modi can be seen waving his hand after flagging off the train. Once the train left the station, Shinde stepped back. After this, PM Modi turned toward Eknath Shinde, patted his upper arm, and shook his hand. At 4:27 of the timestamp, one can see the viral footage.

We found the same visuals in a video report of News 18, ABP News, AajTak etc. The video was cropped intentionally to make it appear as if PM Modi pushed back Eknath Shinde when he accidentally came in front of the camera.





It is evident from our investigation that the claim of PM pushing back Eknath Shinde is cropped and presented out of context. In the original video, Shinde is standing right next to Modi as long as he flagged off the train. Once the train left, Shinde stepped back. After this, PM Modi turns toward Eknath Shinde and shakes his hand. Hence, the viral claim is false.



