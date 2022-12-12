Did Hindu Students Dance Wearing Burqas To Mock Muslims? No, Viral Video Shows Members Of Muslim Community

A video showing Indian college students dancing to a Bollywood song while dressed in burqas is going viral across social media. The video is viral with the claim that the performance was an effort by Islamophobic Hindus to mock Muslims.

The video shows four persons dressed in burqas dancing along to the Bollywood song 'Fevicol Se'. The persons dance on a stage with a board above it proclaiming 'St. Joseph's Engineering College'. They do a step to the song and then vacate the stage.



The claim circulated with the video reads, "#Mangalore - Hindu students mocking Muslims and burqas in an event at St. Joseph's Engineering College, #Karnataka."









The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. All the students dancing in the viral video belong to the Muslim community.

We conducted a keyword search and came across a report by Hindustan Times published on December 9, 2022. The report is titled 'Mangaluru engineering students suspended after they dance in burqa'. The Hindustan Times report provides details on how four students in Karnataka's Mangaluru were suspended after they danced to a Bollywood song at a college event while wearing burqas.



As per the Hindustan Times report, Mangaluru college has noted that some students had 'barged on the stage' when a college event was underway. Reportedly, the college noted that these students had violated 'strict guidelines.'





The report also added, "The students are Muslims and have been suspended pending an inquiry, the college said. College management later also issued a statement declaring 'everyone on campus knows that strict guidelines are in place in this regard".

We also came across a report by the Times of India published on December 9, 2022. The report titled, 'Four engineering students suspended for burqa dance', stated that St Joseph Engineering College took quick action against the students who danced wearing burqas, suspending them.

The TOI report quoted St Joseph's Principal Rio D'Souza saying, "We have suspended the four youths, who are from the Muslim community."

In the report by Hindustan Times, a tweet by the Twitter handle of St Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru is embedded. The tweet published on December 8, 2022, reads, "The video clip being circulated in social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural."

The video clip being circulated in social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural.

(1/2) — St Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru (@SJEC_Mangaluru) December 8, 2022

The second tweet by St Joseph Engineering College reads, "It was not part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending an enquiry." The college adds that they do not condone any activities that upset communal harmony.

It was not part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending enquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone. (2/2) — St Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru (@SJEC_Mangaluru) December 8, 2022

While scanning tweets across Twitter, we came across a reply by one of the students who was part of the dance performance. The user @msharaz52, tweeted saying that the students are from the same group and religion. "We are not hurting any religious beliefs, please remove this video and don't spread hatred to any religion or community," the user tweeted.

We are the guys who did this dance and they are my classmate and it was our costume for the ghost theme dance and and we all are of same group and religion. And we are not hurting any religious beliefs please remove this video and don't spread hatred to any religion or community — Mohammed Sharaz (@msharaz52) December 8, 2022

Another student who participated in the dance, user @shahilmo10 tweeted, "The actual intention behind this video was not to mock any religious culture I'm one among these four men dancing in this video, and everyone was from Muslim community itself so I request everyone to stop spreading rumours and hatred towards college and religion."

The actual intension behind this video was not to mock any religious culture im one among these four men dancing in this video& everyone was from muslim community itself so i request everyone to stop spreading rumours and hatred towards college and religion @SJEC_Mangaluru

(1/2) — Mohammed Shahil (@shahilmo10) December 8, 2022

The user @shahilmo10 published a second tweet on December 8, 2022, sharing a video of a dance by a different performer. The tweet is captioned, "The video shown below was referred in that dance by us please don't spread hatred towards college and the Muslim community."

The video shown below was referred in that dance by us please don't spread hatred towards college and the muslim community@SJEC_Mangaluru @VarthaBharatiEn @LavanyaBallal #stopspreadingrumours #stopspreadinghatred (2/2) pic.twitter.com/shOG4xYn8T — Mohammed Shahil (@shahilmo10) December 8, 2022

The video shows a person doing a set of dance moves to the same song as the students. The person dressed as a nun makes similar moves as those performed by the students. It is apparent that the students attempted to perform the same steps as this person dressed as a nun.

We came across a report by FreePress Journal reporting on the same incident. The report titled, 'Karnataka: St. Joseph Engineering College issues statement, suspends students dancing in a burqa at an event; after video goes viral' was published on December 9, 2022.



The report shared a press note by the College which stated that the viral video clip shows a part of the dance by the students from the Muslim community. The student's performance was not part of the approved program by the college, and following the incident, the students involved were suspended pending an inquiry.

Conclusion:

We found that the viral video shows a dance performance by students from the Muslim community. The students were attempting to replicate a dance performance of a person dressed as a nun. The students are male and were identified as members of the Muslim community by themselves and the college. Thus, we found that the viral video showing persons dancing to a Bollywood song dressed in burqas is misleading.

