No, Patanjali Is Not Selling Beef Biryani Spices; Viral Images Is Edited!

An image showing a packet of 'beef biryani spice mix' is going viral on social media. In the viral image, the name of Yoga guru 'Ramdev' and 'Patanjali' can be seen on the packaging. Interestingly, this packet advertises Beef Biryani spic mix. Taking jibe at Baba Ramdev, people on social media claimed that Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has now started selling beef biryani masala. Let u tell you Patanjali brand is owned by Baba Ramdev.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "हिन्दुओ को गोमूत्र| मुसलमानो के लिए बिरयानी का मसाला| कांणिए रामदेव भी हिन्दुओ को पागल समझता है."

[English Translation: Cow urine for Hindus. Biryani Masala for Muslims. Kanie Ramdev also considers Hindus crazy.]









Claim:

Viral image shows Patanjali selling Beef Biryani Spice Mix.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is morphed.

During the initial investigation, we scanned Patanjali's website to know if they were selling any such product. However, we could not find any such product on the website. It is to be noted that Beef is a sensitive issue in India. If Patanjali had launched beef spices, then the media would have surely covered it. However, we could not find any credible media report which could verify the viral claim.

We looked at the viral image carefully and found that 'National' is written on the side of the packet. We then did a google reverse image search of the viral image. During this, we found the original image on the e-commerce website of National Foods Limited, a multinational food products company based in Pakistan. According to the website, this is a 39 gm Beef Biryani Recipe Mix product manufactured by National Foods Limited Company.

After doing a comparative analysis between the viral picture and the picture on National Food's website, we found that the picture published by National Food has been edited and 'Ramdev' has been written in place of 'National' and 'Patanjali' has been added below. Below you can see the compariosion.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral image of Patanjali Beef Biryani spices is edited. The origiPakistan-basednal image is National Foods Beef Biryani Masala, which is a Pakistan-based company. It has nothing to do with Ramdev or Patanjali. Hence, the viral claim is false.





