No, Mosque Was Not Attacked In UK's Leicester; Video Shared On Socials With False Claims

Following the celebration of India's victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup on August 28th, there were conflicts between the Hindu and Muslim populations in Leicester City, United Kingdom (UK).

After that, hostilities between the two communities erupted. On September 17, the city was the scene of a "unplanned demonstration." To prevent more violence, Leicestershire police announced that 18 persons had been detained on Sunday night. A 20-year-old male was given a 10-month prison sentence, and 47 people have been apprehended so far.

Claim:

Social media has been flooded with false information during the clashes that could destabilise the city. A Twitter user claimed that "Hindu terrorists stormed a mosque and four cars were damaged" in a video they released. In the video, you can see people shouting "Jai Sri Ram and VandeMatram" while covering their faces and wearing hoods.

A user on Twitter with the username, 'DrSamranKalam" shared the video with the caption, " Hindu terrorists attacked a mosque in UK. Four cars of Muslims were demaged and what about police , it always come late.😢😢😢😢😢 "

Hindu terrorists attacked a mosque in UK.

Hindu terrorists attacked a mosque in UK.

Four cars of Muslims were demaged and what about police ,it always come late.😢😢😢😢😢

Another user on Twitter with the username '4WorldsPeace' wrote about the incident on twitter, with the caption, "They were raising provocative slogans against Muslims in front of mosque. And previously there have been attempts to attack the mosque. Please do a thorough investigation, can we expect that?"

They were raising provocative slogans against Muslims in front of mosque. And previously there have been attempts to attack the mosque. Please do a thorough investigation, can we expect that?

Fact Check:

The fact-check team of The Logical Indian conducted a keyword search to learn more about the mosque incident. However, we could not locate any such item in the UK media.



We found a tweet from the Leicester Police that refuted the allegation of an attack on the mosque and urged users to only post verifiable information on social media.



"We've seen reports on social media that a mosque is being attacked. Officers on the ground have confirmed this is not true. Please only share information on social media you know to be true," police tweeted.

We've seen reports on social media that a mosque is being attacked. Officers on the ground have confirmed this is not true. Please only share information on social media you know to be true.

Additionally, The Spectators published a piece titled "Fake news is fuelling trouble on the streets of Leicester."













It stated that the rumour of the attack on the mosque was swiftly refuted by the Leicestershire Police. In a similar vein, authorities refuted the untruth that a Hindu guy attempted to abduct a Muslim girl in the city. As tensions continue to rise, it won't be surprising if we see the police having to address more of these wild rumors," the article said.

Conclusion:

Our investigation has shown that false claims that mosques were attacked in Leicester City, UK, were spread together with the viral video. Police in Leicester City debunked the false information.









