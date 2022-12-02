An image showing a purported reply by telecom service provider Jio to journalist Nidhi Razdan is going viral across social media. The image is going viral with the claim that the telecom provider launched an insulting lab at the NDTV journalist for her alleged unpaid bills.

Claim:

The viral image shows a supposed interaction between Nidhi Razdan and the social media handle of the customer branch of Jio Telecom, Jio Care. Razdan is apparently complaining about the poor mobile internet connectivity in Delhi provided by Jio.



Razdan writes, "Hi @JioCare. Your mobile data in Delhi is down for the last one week, and you guys don't answer your "helpline". Pathetic service". In response, the JioCare handle supposedly retorts, "Hi Nidhi, we checked the details and found you haven't paid your bill. Just because it Is Delhi, not everything is Free." Users alleged that Nidhi Razdan was insulted by JioCare in its reply.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote, "Professor from Harvard University Nidhi Razdan. Jiocare should provide her free services."

Professor from Harvard University Nidhi Razdan. Jiocare should provide her free services. pic.twitter.com/vuAfygrE6y — jain Rohit (@jaime65254594) November 30, 2022





😁🤩😜 @Nidhi Barak Obama से बेइज्जती करवाने बाद Nidhi Razdan ने फिर करवाईं अपनी बेइज्जती JioCare से , mobile bill ना भरने पर रोकी सेवाएं JioCare ने 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eBRX0gJxuz — M S Manral (@MSManral2) November 30, 2022

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral tweet is morphed.

We conducted a keyword search and came across the tweet sent out by Razdan on November 29, 2022. The tweet contains the same query as seen in the viral image. However, we could not find the reply seen in the viral image by JioCare in the tweet's comments.

Hi @JioCare . Your mobile data in Delhi is down for the last one week and you guys don't answer your "helpline". Pathetic service — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) November 29, 2022

We did find a reply from JioCare's verified handle posted on November 29, 2022, which read as follows, "Hi Nidhi, not to worry! Just DM us your contact number for a quick call - Dennis."

Hi Nidhi, not to worry! Just DM us your contact number for a quick call - Dennis — JioCare (@JioCare) November 29, 2022

Razdan replied to this tweet from JioCare, agreeing to reach out to JioCare in the manner suggested.

Thanks for reaching out Dennis. Hope this works — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) November 29, 2022

We then checked the replies given by JioCare to its customers regarding their complaints. We compared these replies with the viral image of the reply supposedly received by Razdan, and we noticed several mismatches between the viral image and the responses by JioCare.

Firstly, Jio's customer support handle mainly posts its tweets through Locobuzz CX. Meanwhile, the viral image indicates that the tweet has been sent via "Twitter for iPhone."



Jio's replies always end with the name of the employee who is handling that customer's complaint. We also noticed that the first letter of the word 'Free' in the viral image is in uppercase.





After scanning through the replies to Razdan, we noticed that a user, @saffpanther, had tweeted the text seen in the viral image. The user had titled their Twitter username 'Jio Care' and uploaded a photo of Jio's logo as their display picture.

We also came across a clarification from Razdan herself, stating that the tweet is false. She notes, "Fake tweet alert. Clearly, some people have nothing better to do. @JioCare did not say this, they reached out to help and resolve the issue. Lage raho."

Fake tweet alert. Clearly some people have nothing better to do. @JioCare did not say this, they reached out to help and resolve the issue. Lage raho pic.twitter.com/oNKVFn0Xg1 — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) November 30, 2022

Conclusion:

The image of a purported conversation between Nidhi Razdan and JioCare is a morphed image circulating with the false claim that Jio called out the NDTV journalist over her unpaid bills. Jio tweeted no such statement in response to Nidhi's tweet. Thus, we can conclude that the viral claim is a morphed image.

