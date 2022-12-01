Rahul Gandhi Addressed Rally Without Turning His Mic On? No, BJP Workers Shared Clipped Video With A False Claim

Voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Elections is underway in 19 districts, with a total of 788 candidates in the fight for the seats. Until 11:00 am, a voting turnout of 18.95% has been recorded. For the past few days, a video clip of Rahul Gandhi's speech is going viral on social media where he can be seen speaking; however, his voice is not audible.

While sharing this video, several BJP leaders trolled Rahul Gandhi, claiming he continued to speak without even realizing that his mic was off.

BJP worker Arun Yadav shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, ""एक बिना आवाज के प्रधानमंत्री को देश पहले ही झेल चुका है, दोबारा वो गलती नही होगी."

[English Translation: The country has already suffered a Prime Minister without a voice, that mistake will not happen again.]

BJP supporter Rishi Bagree also tweeted this video with a caption, "Mic is off but comedy is ON."

Mic is off but comedy is ON pic.twitter.com/ljDj13SGLA — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) November 29, 2022

Another user wrote, "इसे कहते है जज्बा माइक बंद है लेकिन बंदे ने कॉमेडी बंद नहीं किया."

[English Translation: This is called passion. The mic is off but the guy didn't stop the comedy.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.





Claim:

Rahul Gandhi gave a speech at a rally without turning his mic on.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is presented out of context.

It is to be noted that Rahul Gandhi is on Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he is addressing public meetings at various places. The viral video was of his visit to Indore, Madhya Pradesh. We came across the same video uploaded on the Official YouTube channel of the Indian National Congress dated 27 November 2022. According to it, the viral video is from the 80th day of the Bharat Jodo yatra when Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. We watched the viral video and found that it was clipped and presented out of context. During his speech, Rahul Gandhi attacked the present central government on issues like demonetisation, GST, unemployment, economic slowdown etc.

He said, "...all our Congress MPs raised the issues, not once but many times....whether it's about farmers, farmers loan, demonetisation, wrong GST...we tried to raise our voice on these issues in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, when he tries to speak and ask questions to the government, our mic got turned off in this way." Here Rahul Gandhi covered the mic with his hand, due to which his voice couldn't be heard. Later he turned on his mic and continued to address the rally. At 5 minutes 36 seconds of timestamp, he turned on his mic and said, "...so whatever we want to say, as of now You see, we keep on saying, we keep on speaking, and the mic goes off."

During this address, Rahul Gandhi repeatedly turned off his mike and told people how the government is suppressing the voice of the opposition. From 4:29 to 5:38 seconds of the timestamp, one can see the footage.

We also found the same video in a report of TV9 Bharatvarsh dated 28 November 2022. The video's title reads, "Mike off while speaking, this style of Rahul is becoming very viral."

Our investigation shows that the viral video is clipped and presented out of context.In the original video, Rahul Gandhi intentionally turned off his mic to show people present in the rally that how the opposition is being treated inside the Parliament by the central government when they raise people's issues. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Do Indian Sanitary Pads Contain 'Chemical Phthalates' More Than EU's Standard Limit? Misleading Information Viral