GST On Using Toilets At Executive Lounges, Not On Using First Class & Sleeper Toilets At Railway Stations

A recent report that two British citizens were charged Rs 112 per person, including 12 per cent GST, for using the restrooms at the Agra Cantt Railway station was published by several media outlets. According to the report, a tour guide met the two visitors as they arrived in Agra Cantt from Delhi on the Gatiman Express Train. They requested to use a urinal at the railway station, and the guide escorted them to the restroom. However, according to the reports, they had to pay Rs 224, or Rs 112 per person, to use the urinal. It was stated that while using the urinal costs Rs 200 for two people, 12 per cent GST was applied, making the final cost Rs 224.



Claim:

The reports claimed that using the washroom at the Agra Cantt Railway station proved costly for the tourists as they had to pay Rs 224 even though they spent just 5 minutes there and used only the urinals.

A news organization called News Track published the report with the headline, "Have to pay Rs 224 with GST for urinating at the Railway station".





Aaj Tak also published the report claiming GST is being charged for using urinals at the Railway station.





Times Now also published the report with the headline, "12% GST on peeing? British tourists charged Rs 224 by IRCTC for using toilet at Agra railway station".





We also received a viral video on our WhatsApp Fact-check number 6364000343 claiming that GST will be charged on using urinals at the Railway stations.













Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false.

We learned that the entire episode was inaccurately reported by the media, says a statement from IRCTC. The corporation has stated that there is no additional fee for just using the restrooms at the Sleeper and First- class waiting rooms and that the British visitors had visited the Executive Lounge at the Agra Cantt Railway station, which is a paid facility. IRCTC explained that they were charged the appropriate fee because the British visitors had used the Executive Lounge.

IRCTC stated that there is a Rs. 200 per person, per 2-hour period, plus 12 per cent GST, entry fee for using the Executive Lounge. The fees cover all facilities offered in the air-conditioned executive lounge, such as TV, comfortable recliners, free water, WiFi, beverages (tea and coffee), and restrooms. After paying the regular admission fees and entering the Lounge, travellers are free to use any or all of these amenities.

The railway organization also noted that restrooms are offered "FREE OF COST" in first-class and sleeper class waiting rooms at stations, meaning that British visitors could have visited those waiting rooms and used the urinals without paying. The guide probably took the tourists to the Executive Lounge since they were unaware of the complimentary restrooms.

It should be noted that most railway stations also have separate pay-and-use restrooms, which cost Rs 2 for the latrine and Rs 5 for the bathroom but are free to use for urinals. This is in addition to the free restrooms that are attached to the waiting rooms.

Regarding the reported event, IRCTC stated that the two foreigners were told of the amenities offered at the Executive Lounge and the associated entry fee. They emphasized that the usual tax for the entry fee is 12 per cent GST and that there is no additional tax for any service offered in the Lounges.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan's 2016 Interview Clip Discussing Boycott Trends Is Being Shared Out Of Context