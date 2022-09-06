Shah Rukh Khan's 2016 Interview Clip Discussing Boycott Trends Is Being Shared Out Of Context

Recently a video clip of Shah Rukh Khan, where the Bollywood actor can be heard stating that boycott movements have no bearing on his movies, has gone viral. His statement regarding boycott patterns refers to the calls to boycott his film Dilwale, but we discovered that the clip is actually from an interview he gave in 2016.

Claim:

The video is being shared with the caption "SRK on social boycott of his films". In the 1 minute 19-second viral video, Khan is on a talk show with Komal Nahta, a film trade analyst and says, "sometimes it is good yaar Komal... if the film does not work as much as you expected, then you get an excuse. This is the excuse, this has happened due to social boycott".



He then uses the example of mothers who make delicious meals, but people only enjoy it if they want to. Nahta then asks the actor whether he still fears the trend (calling for a boycott of movies) or whether he believes it has passed.

To this, Khan jokingly replies, "I am not boasting but I am not going to get swept away (by such winds)... only shrubs get shaken by these winds..." and then added, "with due respect, some (people) may have issues about a (past) comment. They will become happy, they become happy, because of us. But in this country, in India, the love I get, I can say this with full confidence, very few people receive it."

Furthermore, he stated: "The love will not weaken by a comment or few things...people understand what is right or wrong...I don't think (boycott trend) that has affected me or my film or will ever affect me or my film".

A social handle, "SRK Fan", on Twitter shared the video with the caption, "SRK on social boycott of his films..#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 @iamsrk 💙"

Fact Check:

We spotted a "Zee etc." branding in the popular video. Following suit, we searched for "Komal Nahta Shah Rukh Khan" on the ETC Bollywood official Facebook page and discovered a portion of the same interview that had been posted on the page on April 14, 2016. Shah Rukh Khan and the host, Komal Nahta can be seen in the video wearing identical clothes as in the popular video.

The original post containing the video can be seen here:

The video is captioned, "Shah Rukh Khan says he is the one of the most loved stars of Bollywood! Watch him as he unveils his take on stardom, life and FAN tonight at ten only on ETC BBiz!" According to Yash Raj Films, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer FAN was released on April 15, 2016.

The same search on Google led us to a more extended version of the interview uploaded six years ago on Dailymotion.



When Nahta asks Khan about the "social boycott", he calls for his last movie Dilwale, which came out in December 2015, and whether the actor believes they have incurred loss; as a result, Khan's reaction can be heard in the video.



From 33:46 to 35:33 in the video, you can see Shah Rukh Khan and host Komal Nahta's conversation, which was captured in the popular clip.

According to a The Times of India report published on December 14, 2015, "The MNS-affiliated Chitrapat Karmachari Sena today appealed to people to boycott Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale, releasing this week, alleging that the actor "ignored the plight of farmers reeling under severe drought".

The video is from 2016 and is not related to the current scenario.

Also Read: Old Video Falsely Shared As Recent Celebration In Srinagar After Pakistan Defeated India In Asia Cup T20 Match