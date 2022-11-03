No, There Is No Evidence Linking the Deaths Of 99 Children In Indonesia And Indian Cough Syrup Manufacturers Contrary To Viral Claims

On October 5, 2022, the World Health Organisation issued a report which warned against substandard (contaminated) pediatric cough syrups being sold in The Gambia. The cough syrups were produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, an Indian manufacturer of medicines.

The WHO linked these pediatric medicines to the deaths of 66 children in the Gambia, stating that the children died of kidney injuries. As per a report by the BBC, the health organisation had found "unacceptable" levels of toxins in the cough syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

The names of the cough syrups are Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Promethazine Oral Solution, and Magrip N Cold Syrup. As per the WHO report, these medicines contain diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal.

Claim:

Another report of deaths of 99 children in Indonesia also came to fore which were linked to syrup medicines which reportedly contained ingredients linked to acute kidney injuries. On October 20, 2022, the Indonesian government suspended sales of all syrup and liquid medication.

Following this incident in Indonesia, the social media page South Asia Index shared this tweet on the same day linking the deaths of 99 children in Indonesia to Indian-made cough syrups.

Just IN:— Death of 99 children in Indonesia linked to Indian-made cough syrups. Govt bans all cough syrups. — South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) October 20, 2022

In a Twitter thread, the social media page continued to assert that the deaths of 65 children in the Gambia were connected to the deaths of the children in Indonesia.

South Asia Index claimed that the connecting link between these cases was the cough syrups manufactured in India. Netizens circulated the claim across social media, with the claim going viral across Twitter.

PARENTS WHO USE PARACETAMOL SYRUP: 70 children in Gambia, and 99 in Indonesia, have died due to ingredients in Indian-manufactured Paracetamol Syrup that caused Fatal Acute Kidney Injury (AKI). Check your labels for: diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol https://t.co/CmsHYBSgA9 — KJ (@KarenJohnstone) October 20, 2022





#BreakingNews



🔸#Indonesia has banned the sale of all syrup and liquid medicines following the deaths of nearly 100 children and an unexplained spike in cases of acute kidney injuries.



🔸The ban comes after the @WHO linked 4 #Indian-made cough syrups to the deaths of up... — Conflict Watch PSF (@AmRaadPSF) October 20, 2022

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The companies which had produced cough syrups containing the contaminants are based out of Indonesia.

We conducted a keyword search for 'Indonesia deaths' and came across a report by BBC published on October 20, 2022. The report titled, 'Indonesia bans all syrup medicines after the death of 99 children,' provided details about how certain syrup medicine was found to contain ingredients linked to acute kidney injuries.



Reportedly, the injuries led to the death of 99 young children this year. The BBC reported, "It is not clear if the medicine was imported or locally produced."



The report also added, "Indonesian authorities said the cough syrups used in The Gambia were not sold locally."

We came across a report by The Guardian published on October 20, 2022. The report elaborated on how Indonesia is investigating 206 cases of acute kidney injury (AKI), mainly in children under the age of five.

The Guardian report adds that the WHO had said this month that contaminated products had only been detected in the Gambia. However, medicines with the products "may have been distributed to other countries".

Quoting the WHO, the Guardian stated that all countries should find and "remove these products from circulation to prevent further harm to patients." The Guardian report refers to a statement by Indonesia's food and drug agency which said that the four cough and cold syrups in the Gambia, which reportedly has been manufactured by India-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals, were "not available locally."

We also came across a report by Al Jazeera published on October 19, 2022. The report stated that the rise in Indonesia's cases of AKI started in January this year. The cases have risen further since late August.



In the Al Jazeera report, it is noted that officials at Indonesia's food and drug agency said the products identified in The Gambia were not available locally. The ingredients that the cough syrups circulated in The Gambia were comprised of had been banned from all child medicinal syrups sold in the country.

In our Fact Check, we came across a report by Antara News published on October 11, 2022. The report noted that the Indonesian Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) confirmed that the four cough syrup products that reportedly led to the deaths of children in The Gambia, West Africa, were not registered in Indonesia.



The drug supervisory agency is quoted as saying, "For the four products reported in Gambia, the BPOM has conducted a data search, and it is known that the four products are not registered in Indonesia."

We then conducted a keyword search for the Indonesian Food and Drug Supervisory Agency and its statement regarding the medicines. We came across a press release on the agency's official website.

As stated in the press release, four Indian-manufactured products that are linked with the deaths of children in The Gambia were not registered in Indonesia. The press release notes that no products from Maiden Pharmaceutical Ltd, India, had been registered with BPOM.

In its press release, BPOM noted that they tested 39 batches of 26 drug syrups suspected of containing ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol. The drug agency identified that three manufacturers produced the five medicines which contained the contaminants.



The pharmaceutical companies which have added the contaminants are namely PT Yarindo Farmatama, PT Konimex, and Universal Pharmaceutical Industries.

We then conducted keyword searches to identify where these companies operate. As per the Manufakturindo website, which provides details about manufacturing companies in Indonesia, PT Yarindo Farmatama is a pharmaceutical company based out of Jakarta.

Manufakturindo Image Credit:

With regards to Universal Pharmaceuticals Industries, we found a listing of the company on Infobel, a directory website. The pharmaceutical company is based in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia.

PT Konimex's description reads, "line of business includes the manufacturing, fabricating, or processing of drugs in pharmaceutical preparations for human or veterinary use." The pharmaceutical company is based in Indonesia as well.

Conclusion:



The Indonesian government has not indicated that the rise in acute kidney injuries due to cough syrups is not due to medicines manufactured in India. The companies which had produced cough syrups containing the contaminants are based out of Indonesia. Thus, we can conclude that the viral claim is misleading.

Fact Checking website Alt News did this story first. Click here to read in detail.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.



Also Read: Congress Handles Falsely Shared Old Images Of Gujarat's Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel As Overa Group Contractor