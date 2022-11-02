Congress Handles Falsely Shared Old Images Of Gujarat's Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel As Overa Group Contractor

On Sunday, a cable bridge, also known as Julto pul built on the Machhi river, Morbi, Gujarat, collapsed, leading to the death of 140+ people. After renovation, this century-old bridge was recently reopened for the public on the Gujarati New Year. Worn-out cables of the bridge may be the reason behind the bridge collapse. Nine people have been arrested so far in this case including two managers, a ticket seller, and a security personnel of Oreva Group which was contracted for the repair of the Morbi bridges.

Against the same backdrop, a photo of a man greeting PM Modi is going viral on social media. While sharing this image, several netizens and official handles of the Congress party claimed that the man in the viral image is the contractor who repaired the suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat.

The official handle of Odisha Youth Congress shared this image and wrote, "The man who got the contract to repair and maintain the #MorbiBridge is also a Modi crony...Only those who pay upfront via election bonds and cash get business from the Modi Govt. The going rate is reportedly 40%. It's more than just criminal #Gujarat_CommissionModel."

The official handle of Rajasthan Youth Congress shared this image and wrote, "अब तक 150 लोगो की मौते. इसका जिमेदार कौन? #Gujarat_CommissionModel."





A twitter user shared this image and wrote, "न खाऊँगा न खाने दुँगा, बस जान लूंगा #मोरबी पुल का ठेकेदार ओधव पटेल मोदी के साथ,पुल गिरना ही था।"



[English Translation: I will neither eat nor let them eat, I will just take lives. #Morbi Odhav Patel, the bridge contractor, along with Modi...The bridge has to collapse.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

The man in the viral image is the Contractor of Overa group, who repaired the suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The man in the viral image is Gujarat's agriculture minister Raghavji Patel.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search which led us to a report of Patrika dated 14 October 2021, in which a similar image can be seen. The title of the report reads, "Gujarat's Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel meets PM Modi."

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the official Facebook handle of Raghavji Patel. We found a post on his profile dated 14 October 2021, in which the same image can be seen along with some other pictures. The caption of the post reads in English, "Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji means the hope of the people of the country, the authority who paved the way for the entire country in the disaster, today he took out time and offered his best wishes, guided and wished for a bright tenure."

In further investigation, we then went through the pictures of Odhavji Raghavji Patel mentioned in the viral claim. However, we did not find any similarity between Odhavji Raghavji Patel and Raghavji Patel. Odhavji Raghavji Patel was the founder of the world's biggest wall clock manufacturer Ajanta group, and he passed away in the year 2012. Below you can see the comparison.

It is evident from our investigation that the man standing with PM Modi in the viral picture is Gujarat's Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel. Odhavji Raghavji Patel was the founder of the Ajanta group, who passed away in the year 2012. The Overa Group did the renovation work. Hence, the viral claim is false.

