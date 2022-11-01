No, This Viral Video Does Not Show Recent Comments By Ramiz Raja After Pakistan Lose Against Zimbabwe

A video showing Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistani cricketer and the current Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, is going viral across social media. The video is viral with the claim that it shows Raja severely criticising the performance of the Pakistani cricket team.

The video is viral in the context of the recent Pakistan vs Zimbabwe cricket match held on 27 October during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Pakistan lost the match by one run.



Claim:

In the viral video, Ramiz Raja can be heard saying, "Every defeat teaches a lesson, but this kind of defeat gives only embarrassment. Pakistan, at the 4th rank versus Zimbabwe, at the 12th rank, Pakistan was not meant to lose. You (the Pakistani team) lose because you are afraid of losing, and you hijack the system instead." He goes on to talk about the pressures the Pakistani team might have faced and why he thinks they lost the match against Zimbabwe.

The viral video is viral on YouTube with the title, 'Ramiz Raja Given Shocking Statement || Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022'





A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, #ZimVsPak #PakistanCricket Ye to julum hai 😀 Ramiz Raza after big blow by Zimbabwe."

#ZimVsPak #PakistanCricket

Ye to julum hai 😀

Ramiz Raza after big blow by Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/OmHiiM7R6F — Umesh Chandra (@umeshkodopi) October 28, 2022





Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2021.

We conducted a keyword search with the terms 'Ramiz Raja' and 'Pakistan vs Zimbabwe. We came across a report by Times Now News titled, 'Ramiz Raja slams Babar Azam-led Pakistan after Zimbabwe beat Men in Green in 2nd T20I', published on April 24, 2021.

As per the report, in a match that took place on April 23, 2021, Zimbabwe managed to record 118/9 in 20 overs. The Pakistani team was dismissed for 99 all-out in 19.5 overs.

After Pakistan's loss in the match, Ramiz Raja posted a video on his YouTube channel. As per the Times Now report, in the video, Raja said that Pakistan players played without "technique or partnership." The Chairman of the PCB called the match as a "very dark moment in our history."

We came across a report by Hindustan Times published on April 24, 2021. The report is titled, 'Very dark moment in our history': Ramiz Raja, Shoaib Malik tear into Pakistan for getting bowled out for 99 vs Zimbabwe'

The Hindustan Times report notes that Ramiz, a former Pakistan batsman, referred to the match as a 'dark moment' in the history of Pakistan cricket. He accused the cricket team of an 'ordinary' batting display against a 'club-level side.'



We also came across a report by WION published on April 24, 2021, with the title, 'Ramiz Raja and Shoaib Malik lash out at Babar Azam-led Pakistan'



The WION report carried the same quotes as the other reports. "This clearly is a very dark moment in our history,"We also came across the video in question uploaded on Ramiz Raja's official YouTube channel. The video titled, 'Dark Moment for Pakistan Cricket | Embarrassing defeat vs Zimbabwe' was uploaded on April 23, 2021.

We also came across the video in question uploaded on Ramiz Raja's official YouTube channel. The video titled, 'Dark Moment for Pakistan Cricket | Embarrassing defeat vs Zimbabwe' was uploaded on April 23, 2021.

As per ESPN Cricinfo, Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 19 runs on April 23, 2021. Pakistan managed to score 99 runs by the end of the innings.

Conclusion:

The viral video showing Ramiz Raja commenting on the Pakistan cricket team's performance after a Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match is actually from 2021. Raja commented on the team's performance after the match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe on April 23, 2021, where Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 19 runs. Thus, we can ascertain that the viral claim is misleading.

