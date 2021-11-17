All section
Morphed Photo Of Nita Ambani Viral Showing That She Drinks Worlds Most Expensive Water

Image Credit: The Sentinel

Morphed Photo Of Nita Ambani Viral Showing That She Drinks World's Most Expensive Water

India,  17 Nov 2021 12:23 AM GMT

A photo of Nita Ambani is viral on social media claiming that she drinks Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani, the most expensive bottled water globally.

A photo of Nita Ambani, the philanthropist and wife of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, is viral on social media claiming that she drinks Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani, the most expensive bottled water in the world. The photo shows Nita Ambani drinking water from a gold-like bottle.

Several websites used the photo either in their articles or as their cover photos. Click here and here to view.

Image Credit: The Sentinel

Several YouTube channels used the photo as their video thumbnails and described that Nita Ambani drinks the most expensive bottled water. Click here, here, and here to view.

Claim:

A photo claims to show that Nita Ambani drinks the most expensive bottled water in the world.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the photo and found it to be morphed.

We conducted a keyword search on the internet and found photos of Nita Ambani, identical to the viral photo. In an article by Bollywood Mantra, we found a similar picture of Nita Ambani holding a different water bottle. The photo shows Nita Ambani sitting with her son Akash Ambani and former cricketer Anil Kumble.

Image Credits: Bollywood Mantra

We compared the viral photo with the photo in the article of Bollywood Mantra and found several similarities. In both pictures, Nita Ambani has held the bottle in her left hand, wearing a red thread and beige watch in the same hand. Also, in both photos, her spectacle frames, the colour of the dress and the blue band, on the other hand, are identical.

Comparision

We could not independently verify Nita Ambani's water consumption preferences, but we found that Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani is the most expensive bottled water in the world. According to the website of Guinness World Records, it is the most expensive bottled water sold at an auction, at the price of $60,000 (about 44.6 lakh rupees).

To sum up, an old photo of Nita Ambani is morphed to show a disposable plastic water bottle as Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani, the most expensive bottled water in the world.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Shared With Claim Of Muslims Mixing Impotence Pills In Food Items To Control Hindu Population

