Morphed Photo Of Nita Ambani Viral Showing That She Drinks World's Most Expensive Water

A photo of Nita Ambani, the philanthropist and wife of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, is viral on social media claiming that she drinks Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani, the most expensive bottled water in the world. The photo shows Nita Ambani drinking water from a gold-like bottle.

Several websites used the photo either in their articles or as their cover photos. Click here and here to view.





Several YouTube channels used the photo as their video thumbnails and described that Nita Ambani drinks the most expensive bottled water. Click here, here, and here to view.

Claim:

A photo claims to show that Nita Ambani drinks the most expensive bottled water in the world.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the photo and found it to be morphed.



We conducted a keyword search on the internet and found photos of Nita Ambani, identical to the viral photo. In an article by Bollywood Mantra, we found a similar picture of Nita Ambani holding a different water bottle. The photo shows Nita Ambani sitting with her son Akash Ambani and former cricketer Anil Kumble.

We compared the viral photo with the photo in the article of Bollywood Mantra and found several similarities. In both pictures, Nita Ambani has held the bottle in her left hand, wearing a red thread and beige watch in the same hand. Also, in both photos, her spectacle frames, the colour of the dress and the blue band, on the other hand, are identical.

We could not independently verify Nita Ambani's water consumption preferences, but we found that Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani is the most expensive bottled water in the world. According to the website of Guinness World Records, it is the most expensive bottled water sold at an auction, at the price of $60,000 (about 44.6 lakh rupees).

To sum up, an old photo of Nita Ambani is morphed to show a disposable plastic water bottle as Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani, the most expensive bottled water in the world.

