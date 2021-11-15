Old Video Shared With Claim Of Muslims Mixing Impotence Pills In Food Items To Control Hindu Population

A video showing unwrapping of a mini cake is shared on social media with the claim that these are Muslims baked cakes having impotence pills targeted for the consumption of the Hindu majority population. The video shows a person unwrapping a mini cake packet branded 'Luppo' and breaking it into pieces to show small white coloured pills inside it.

The video is shared with a Hindi caption, "नपुंसक बनाने बाली गोली जिसे मुसलमानो द्वारा बनाये बच्चों के खाने पीनी की चीजों मे डालते है जिसे बच्चे खाकर नपुंसक हो जाये और लड़किया बाँझ ताकी हिन्दुओ की आवादी कंट्रोल की जा सके और अपनी बढ़ा देश पर कब्ज़ा कर सके".

[English translation- Impotence pills placed inside children's food and drinks manufactured by Muslims, so that children of the Hindu majority get impotent and sterile and Hindu population can be controlled, leading to the growth of Muslim population to take over the country.]





The video is widely shared on Facebook.

Claim:

Muslims manufacture children food items with impotence pills targeted for the consumption of the Hindu majority population.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is of 2019 and is of a product manufactured by Turkish company Sölen based in Istanbul.

We conducted a keyword search on the internet and found the same video uploaded on Youtube dated 4 November 2019. The video was titled, "Şölen Luppo cakes with pills?".

The video went viral globally in 2019, claiming that the pills inside the cake could cause paralysis. Several fact-checking websites from across the globe, such as OPEN, Snopes, The Observers, Teyit, etc., debunked the claim then.





In 2019, Sölen company sought legal action against those responsible for the video. It clarified to the websites mentioned above that the video was "delusive, groundless, false, and produced entirely with the object of defamation". The company also released evidence related to the safety standards and certifications of the plant's manufacturing process, including where the Luppo coconut cream cake was manufactured. The inspections were conducted by the Swiss company SGS ( Click 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 to view).

In conclusion, an old video of 2019 that was then debunked by several fact-checking websites from across the globe is being reshared in India with an anti-Muslim narrative. The video shows a product manufactured by Turkish company Sölen.

