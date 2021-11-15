All section
Old Video Shared With Claim Of Muslims Mixing Impotence Pills In Food Items To Control Hindu Population

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Video Shared With Claim Of Muslims Mixing Impotence Pills In Food Items To Control Hindu Population

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  15 Nov 2021 10:54 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A video showing the unwrapping of a mini cake is shared on social media, falsely claiming that Muslims are mixing impotence pills in food items targeted for the consumption of the Hindu majority population.

A video showing unwrapping of a mini cake is shared on social media with the claim that these are Muslims baked cakes having impotence pills targeted for the consumption of the Hindu majority population. The video shows a person unwrapping a mini cake packet branded 'Luppo' and breaking it into pieces to show small white coloured pills inside it.

The video is shared with a Hindi caption, "नपुंसक बनाने बाली गोली जिसे मुसलमानो द्वारा बनाये बच्चों के खाने पीनी की चीजों मे डालते है जिसे बच्चे खाकर नपुंसक हो जाये और लड़किया बाँझ ताकी हिन्दुओ की आवादी कंट्रोल की जा सके और अपनी बढ़ा देश पर कब्ज़ा कर सके".

[English translation- Impotence pills placed inside children's food and drinks manufactured by Muslims, so that children of the Hindu majority get impotent and sterile and Hindu population can be controlled, leading to the growth of Muslim population to take over the country.]


The video is widely shared on Facebook.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

Muslims manufacture children food items with impotence pills targeted for the consumption of the Hindu majority population.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is of 2019 and is of a product manufactured by Turkish company Sölen based in Istanbul.

We conducted a keyword search on the internet and found the same video uploaded on Youtube dated 4 November 2019. The video was titled, "Şölen Luppo cakes with pills?".

The video went viral globally in 2019, claiming that the pills inside the cake could cause paralysis. Several fact-checking websites from across the globe, such as OPEN, Snopes, The Observers, Teyit, etc., debunked the claim then.

Image Credit: The Observers


Image Credit: Teyit.org

In 2019, Sölen company sought legal action against those responsible for the video. It clarified to the websites mentioned above that the video was "delusive, groundless, false, and produced entirely with the object of defamation". The company also released evidence related to the safety standards and certifications of the plant's manufacturing process, including where the Luppo coconut cream cake was manufactured. The inspections were conducted by the Swiss company SGS ( Click 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 to view).

Credit: teyit.org

In conclusion, an old video of 2019 that was then debunked by several fact-checking websites from across the globe is being reshared in India with an anti-Muslim narrative. The video shows a product manufactured by Turkish company Sölen.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Cropped Part From Rashid Alvi's Speech Shared Out Of Context With Misleading Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
muslim 
Impotence Pills 
hindu 
Food 
Children 

