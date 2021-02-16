Fact Check: Netizens Share AAP Activist's Photo With Arvind Kejriwal To Claim Her To Be Nikita Jacob

Many social media users are sharing an image claiming it to be of Mumbai based activist Nikita Jacob and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Nikita Jacob is a Mumbai based lawyer and activist, who is accused of creating the 'toolkit' tweeted by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg in support of farmers' protest in Delhi. Since then, Jacob has been absconding. On February 15, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against her.





In the backdrop to this, netizens are sharing the above image to prove that Nikita Jacob has links with Arvind Kejriwal and AAP.



The image is shared with different captions on social media but all claiming that the lady in the photo is Nikita Jacob.

Indian filmmaker, Ashoke Pandit had also shared the image but later deleted the Tweet.





Naveen Kumar, Media Head of BJP Delhi, also shared the same photo with the caption, "What do we call this relation?"

. Archive of the post can be seen here

Claim:

The lady in the viral image is Nikita Jacob.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched with the keywords, "Kejriwal, Nikita Jacob" and came across a Tweet done by Preeti Sharma Menon, Aam Aadmi Party leader. In her Tweet, she had tagged Ankita Shah's Twitter handle and satirically hinted that the image was not of Nikita Jacob but Ankita Shah. She had tweeted this as a response to a tweet done by Ashok Pandit.

.@Ankita_Shah8 bitiya when did u change your name 😂😂

And you did all this araajakta business while delivering your little angel, what a super mom you are.



Btw can @ashokepandit be charged for fake news, misusing a girl's photo and defamation? https://t.co/CB5FwU3jID — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) February 15, 2021

On searching through the Tweets of Ankita Shah, we found the same image was tweeted by her on February 28, 2019, with the caption, "Finally met my favorite @ArvindKejriwal."

The bio of Ankita Shah mentions that she works for the social media team of the Aam Aadmi Party.





We also compared Ankita Shah and Nikita Jacob's image but didn't find any resemblance in facial features.







Hence, the viral image is of Ankita Shah and not Nikita Jacob.

