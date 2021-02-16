Fact Check

Fact Check: Netizens Share AAP Activist's Photo With Arvind Kejriwal To Claim Her To Be Nikita Jacob

An image of Arvind Kejriwal with an AAP Party worker is being shared with a false claim of the woman in the photo is Mumbai based lawyer and activist Nikita Jacob, named in 'toolkit FIR'.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   16 Feb 2021 11:58 AM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Netizens Share AAP Activists Photo With Arvind Kejriwal To Claim Her To Be Nikita Jacob

Image Credit: Times Now

Many social media users are sharing an image claiming it to be of Mumbai based activist Nikita Jacob and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Nikita Jacob is a Mumbai based lawyer and activist, who is accused of creating the 'toolkit' tweeted by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg in support of farmers' protest in Delhi. Since then, Jacob has been absconding. On February 15, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against her.


In the backdrop to this, netizens are sharing the above image to prove that Nikita Jacob has links with Arvind Kejriwal and AAP.

The image is shared with different captions on social media but all claiming that the lady in the photo is Nikita Jacob.

निकिता जैकब, जो toolkit प्रकरण के बाद से फरार है। साथ में अर्बन नक्सल केजरी जी। इसीलिए केजरीवाल दिशा रवि की गिरफ्तारी का...

Posted by जिष्णु फाल्गुन on Monday, 15 February 2021

दिल्ली में 26जनवरी के लाल किले कांड की #toolkit षड्यंत्र कारी

केजरी की चेली , एक बार फिर अराजकों के साथ दिल्ली का...

Posted by Chandra Bhan Rai on Monday, 15 February 2021

Indian filmmaker, Ashoke Pandit had also shared the image but later deleted the Tweet.


Naveen Kumar, Media Head of BJP Delhi, also shared the same photo with the caption, "What do we call this relation?"

Archive of the post can be seen here
.

Claim:

The lady in the viral image is Nikita Jacob.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched with the keywords, "Kejriwal, Nikita Jacob" and came across a Tweet done by Preeti Sharma Menon, Aam Aadmi Party leader. In her Tweet, she had tagged Ankita Shah's Twitter handle and satirically hinted that the image was not of Nikita Jacob but Ankita Shah. She had tweeted this as a response to a tweet done by Ashok Pandit.

On searching through the Tweets of Ankita Shah, we found the same image was tweeted by her on February 28, 2019, with the caption, "Finally met my favorite @ArvindKejriwal."

The bio of Ankita Shah mentions that she works for the social media team of the Aam Aadmi Party.


We also compared Ankita Shah and Nikita Jacob's image but didn't find any resemblance in facial features.


Hence, the viral image is of Ankita Shah and not Nikita Jacob.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact check: Old Image Shared To Claim People Of Tamil Nadu Protested Against PM Modi's Recent Visit To The State

Claim Review :  The lady in the viral image is Nikita Jacob.
Claimed By :  Ashoke Pandit
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian