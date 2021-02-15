Fact Check

Fact check: Old Image Shared To Claim People Of Tamil Nadu Protested Against PM Modi's Recent Visit To The State

An old image taken during anti-CAA protests has gone viral on social media with a claim that people of Tamil Nadu protested against PM Modi's recent visit to the state.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   15 Feb 2021 12:18 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Social media users are sharing a photo in which 'Go Back Modi' is inscribed on the road. This image is being shared claiming it to be from Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to Tamil Nadu on February 14, 2021. He visited there ahead of Assembly Elections that is due this year. He was there to inaugurate a series of projects including a section of the Chennai Metro Rail. In the backdrop to this, the image is being shared with the claim that people of Tamil Nadu protested against PM Modi's visit to the state. The image is being shared with the caption, "#GoBackModi Festival All Over The Street...(STATE OF TAMIL NADU BIG BREAKING )"

Twitter users also shared the photo.

Claim:

The viral photo is of Tamil Nadu taken during Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to the state.

Fact Check:

On doing the reverse image search, we found that the same image was viral in 2020 claiming the image was from Bihar. The claim was then debunked by BoomLive. Hence, the image is old.

On January 11, 2020, a journalist Mayukh Ranjan Gogoi shared the image claiming it was of Kolkata's esplanade. He tweeted, "This is one of the busiest roads in Kolkata. #Esplanade. Lakhs and lakhs of people commute, jam-packed traffic r seen. Just look at this place tonight. Roads turned into graffitis, no traffic, all roads blocked, students protesting overnight. This is #Kolkata #modiinkolkata."

On doing a google search with the keyword, 'Esplanade Kolkata protest', we found a similar image was published by the Times of India on January 13, 2020. According to the report, those protesting against CAA and NRC shifted from Esplanade to Park Circus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an aerial route over the city and flew out of the Kolkata airport. However, the agitators left behind a number of messages painted with permanent street paint and white cement on the city's most popular square.

The Logical Indian compared the viral image with the image published in the Times of India (TOI). The viral image appeared to be the side view of the TOI image.

Viral Image


Image from Times of India

On magnifying the viral image, "Metro Channel Control Post Hare Street Police Station", was written on a building. We also looked for the place on Google Map and found Metro Chanel Police Station was situated in Esplanade, Kolkata.


Moreover, the Getty image had published a photo on February 3, 2019. The image was of a protest against the move of Central Bureau of India to question Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar. In the background of the image, one can clearly see, "Metro Channel Control Post Hare Street Police Station" mentioned, which is same as the viral image.


Based on the evidence one can easily conclude that the viral image is not from Tamil Nadu but from Kolkata, when anti-CAA protests were happening.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

