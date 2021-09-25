All section
Clipped Video Of Navjot Singh Sidhu Shared With False Communal Spin

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
Punjab,  25 Sep 2021 12:35 PM GMT

In the extended version of the video, one can hear that Navjot Singh Sidhu raised slogans from different religions along with the Islamic slogan "Naara e Takbeer Allahu Akbar".

Indian National Congress (INC) has appointed Charanjit Singh Channi as the new Chief Minister of Punjab state. A clip from his oath ceremony, which includes Navjot Singh Sidhu and other INC associates, is shared on social media. In the 10-second-long clip, Sidhu can be heard raising Islamic slogans of "Naara e Takbeer Allahu Akbar" which seem to have not gone well among a few netizens.

Netizens shared the clip on Twitter and Facebook.

While sharing this video on Twitter, a user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "मौलाना सिद्धू साहब चन्नी के मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर ख़ुशी व्यक्त करते हुए। पीछे लगी वाहे गुरुजी की फोटो का तो सम्मान रख लेते." [English Translation: Maulana Siddhu Sahab expressing happiness on Channi becoming the Chief Minister. Would have respected Guruji's photo that was behind.]

Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook
Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

Navjot Singh Sidhu raised Islamic slogans of "Naara e Takbeer Allahu Akbar" to only exhibit his support to the Muslim community.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. INC associate Navjot Singh Sidhu raised slogans from different religions along with the Islamic slogan.

We observed the shared clip and noticed the logo of PTC News in the top-right corner. Using specific keywords, we searched for the video on the internet and found the complete version on the PTC News' Facebook page.

The video is titled in the Punjabi language, which translated to English reads, "An atmosphere of celebration in the Congress on the appointment of Charanjit Channi as the Chief Minister, see Exclusive pictures".

In the 4 minutes 50 seconds long video, Navjot Singh Sidhu raised slogans from different religions, including the Islamic slogan.

At 0:35 seconds, a woman's voice chanting "Allahu Akbar", an Islamic slogan, can be heard, followed by Sidhu responding ", Naara e Takbeer Allahu Akbar".

Between the time frame of 3:00 to 3:10, Hindu slogans of "Jaikara Shera Wali Da" and "Jaikara Veer Bajrangi Har-Har Mahadev" were also raised by Sidhu and others.

Several voices were chanting "Jo Bole So Nihal... Sat Sri Akal", which was accompanied by Sidhu multiple times throughout the video.

So, in conclusion, a short clip from the video where Navjot Singh Sidhu raised the Islamic slogan is shared with a false communal spin that he exhibited his support to only the Muslim community. However, while watching the complete video, one can hear that Sidhu raised slogans from different religions as well.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Picture Of Delhi Railway Station Redevelopment Project Shared As Ayodhya's

