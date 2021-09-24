Old Picture Of Delhi Railway Station Redevelopment Project Shared As Ayodhya's

A futuristic picture showing trains and extensive pillars is shared on social media, claiming it shows the proposed plan for the Ayodhya railway station in Uttar Pradesh. Some social media users described the picture's view as Paris', and some corresponded it to railway stations in America, China or Japan.

The picture is shared on Facebook.

A user shared the picture and captioned it in Hindi, "#श्री_आयोध्याधाम का #नवनिर्मित_रेलवे_स्टेशन चमचों और कितना #विकास चाहिये बिल्कुल #पेरिस जैसा दिख रहा है! #महाराज_जी_आपका_धन्यवाद".

[English Translation: Newly built railway station of Sri Ayodhyadham. How much development do you need? It looks like Paris. Thanks to Maharaj Ji]

A page shared the picture and captioned it in Hindi, "श्री अयोध्या जी का प्रस्तावित रेलवे स्टेशन।" [English Translation- Proposed railway station of Shri Ayodhya Ji].

The picture is shared on Twitter as well.

A user shared the picture and captioned it in Hindi, "मेरा देश बदल रहा है आगे बढ़ रहा है आप सोच रहे होंगे की यह रेलवे स्टेशन अमेरिका चीन या जापान का होगा पर नही दोस्तों यह है हमारे आराध्य देव भगवान श्री राम जी की जन्म स्थली अयोध्या का रेलवे स्टेशन है जो बहुत शीघ्र ही देश को समर्पित होने वाला है...!!" [English Translation: My country is changing. You must be thinking that this railway station will be of America, China or Japan but No friends, this is the birth place of our adorable god Lord Shri Ram, the railway station of Ayodhya, which is going to be dedicated to the country very soon].

Claim:

A picture shows the proposed plan for the Ayodhya railway station.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The shared picture is more than ten years old and is of the Delhi railway station redevelopment project.

We did a Google reverse image search of the shared picture and found several media reports that carried it.

Nav Bharat Times carried the picture in its 21 June 2021 article. It mentioned that the responsibility of redeveloping the Delhi railway station is administered upon Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA). According to the report, the station will be redesigned and developed on the concept of Transit Oriented Development (TOD). The report states that the project's estimated cost is Rs 6500 crores, resulting in several domestic and foreign companies desperation to join it.

Financial Express also carried the picture in its 22 June 2021 article. It mentioned that RLDA and Norther Railway would work to redevelop the Delhi railway station on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. According to the report, the project will include commercial components to make the project financially viable for private stakeholders.

We found the shared picture on the government website of Indian railways. The picture was used as cover for a report named "Indian Railway Vision 2020" submitted by the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) in December 2009.

To sum up, an old picture of the Delhi railway station redevelopment project handled by RLDA and Northern Railway is shared with a false claim that it shows the proposed plan for the Ayodhya railway station.

The Logical Indian had earlier debunked a similar claim related to the Ayodhya railway station. Read here.

