Fact Check: Video Shared Claiming Authorities Denied Entry With Tricolour flag In Narendra Modi Stadium On February 24

Many social media users are sharing a video in which people are saying that Indian flags were not allowed in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on February 24.

यह काफ़ी दुखद है नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडीयम में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज के साथ एंट्री पर बैन के बाद गुस्साए क्रिकेट प्रेमी तिरंगे से परेशानी उन्ही को हो सकती है,जो हमारे देश का झंडा सिर्फ एक ही रंग का देखना चाहते है!pic.twitter.com/t8bRDouRpo — Rabeia Z (@ItsRabeia) February 26, 2021

On February 24, 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind announced that World's largest cricket stadium is now renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President announced the rechristening of Motera Stadium when he inaugurated the renovated arena of the stadium. The first international match on the stadium i.e., the third test between England vs India in the four-match series was also held on the day of the inauguration.

In the background to this, many Facebook users are sharing the video with the caption, "Spectators angry at the ban of entering Modi stadium with the national flag, Modi government is scared of tricolour".





Claim:

People were not allowed to enter with the Indian national flag in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian didn't find any media reports in relation to the claim made.

On closely observing the video, we found that on the top right corner of the video there is a logo mentioning VTV. On searching with the keyword, "VTV, Modi Stadium" on YouTube, we found the full version of the viral video. The video was published by VTV, a Gujarati media organisation on February 24. The report told that the people who visited Modi stadium to watch the match on February 4 were angry for being denied entry to the stadium. No further information was provided in the report.





The Logical Indian contacted the sports reporter of VTV, Narendra Rathod, who was present in the stadium at the time of the match. He said, "Many Indian supporters brought the national flag in the match against England. At the gate, the guards denied entry with any object for security purposes, because of which small agitation happened in front of Motera stadium. But soon after the agitation, the officials of the Gujarat Cricket Association arrived and clarified that the flags can be taken in, it is only the flag poles or rods which need to be kept outside. Thus, the issue was resolved." He also informed us that the authorities have told us that no restrictions will be made on bringing the national flag from the next match.

The Logical Indian also checked for the video highlights of the match on the official site of BCCI. In the video, people were clearly seen raising Indian flags.





Anil Patel, Joint Secretary, Gujarat Cricket Association, also told India Today that the viral claim is fake. He said, "There is no ban on any national flag at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We allowed flags and banners inside the stadium for the February 24 match but for security reasons, we cannot allow heavy pipes or rods that are usually attached to the flags. Such rods can hurt somebody, so that is only a precautionary measure."

Hence, we found that the viral claim is false.

India Today has earlier fact-checked the claim.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Republic Bharat Falsely Reports 'Priyanka Gandhi Ignored Rape Survivor During Her Speech'