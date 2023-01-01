Did Muslim Miscreants Steal Valuables From Rishabh Pant After Horrific Car Crash? No, Viral Claims Are False

Following the horrific car crash involving cricketer Rishabh Pant, viral claims have been circulating across social media claiming that the cricketer was looted by some miscreants who arrived at the scene of his accident.

Rishabh Pant was injured in a car accident as the 25-year-old was reportedly driving from his residence in Roorkee to New Delhi when his vehicle hit a road divider at around 5:15 am. He was hospitalized with severe injuries but remained in stable condition.

Claim:

Twitter user @ffspari shared a viral claim which read, "The fact that despite the accident and being in such condition Rishabh Pant broke the window of the car and came out. Also, locals looted his money, and he called an ambulance by himself. Kudos to the strength of this 25 y/o guy. A true warrior."

The fact that despite accident and being in such condition Rishabh Pant broke the window of car and came out. Not only this but locals looted his money and he called ambulance by himself. Kudos to the strength of this 25 y/o guy. A true warrior. — feryy (@ffspari) December 30, 2022

Several other users circulated similar claims.

ऋषभ पंत ने कार का दरवाजा खोलकर खुद बाहर निकलने की कोशिश की, लेकिन वह घायल होने के कारण ऐसा नहीं कर पाए। उनके पास एक बैग भी था। वहीं हादसे की जगह पहुंचे कुछ युवकों ने ऋषभ की मदद न कर उनके बैग से रुपए लिए और वहां से भाग गए। — Suryakant (@suryakantvsnl) December 30, 2022





Instead of helping Rishabh Pant, some men at the accident spot looted his money from his bag. Rishabh Pant had to call himself for ambulance.

Rishabh Pant survived, Humanity died 💔 pic.twitter.com/MFmVvxyFq8 — uzair🇵🇸 (@uzairjafy) December 30, 2022

Some social media users also associated a communal angle to the looting stating miscreants belonged to the Muslim community. Twitter user @MrSinha_ claimed in a since-deleted tweet, "So as per news reports, place where #Rishabpant met with accident is M/Rohingya dominated area. No wonder, instead of helping him, locals looted him & ran away. We are literally forced to live with snakes,..They're just waiting for a perfect time to bite..!!"





Rohingyas looted Rishabh Pant, they are Muslims & hence not humans — Arun (@MeirKahane25) December 30, 2022

Additionally, news outlets Hindustan Times Marathi and News18 also circulated this claim.









Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. Nothing was looted from the spot, and the valuables were returned to his family.

We conducted a keyword search for news reports that reported that Rishabh Pant was injured in an accident. We couldn't find any credible information that noted that Pant was looted at the site of his accident. An Indian Express report published on December 31, 2022, shone more light on the incident. As per the report, cricketer-batsman Rishabh Pant was driving his Mercedes Coupe, which crashed into a road divider near Roorkee and erupted in flames. Police said Pant lost control after apparently dozing off at the wheel, as per the Indian Express.

The 25-year-old Pant, who sustained two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and other injuries, was transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

We then conducted another keyword search and came across this tweet by the news agency ANI published on December 30, 2022. The tweet contains a statement by the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar, who stated that Pant is under observation at Max hospital, Dehradun.



"Media reports stating that cash & other belongings of Pant were stolen after the accident are false and baseless. A platinum chain, gold bracelet & Rs 4000 in cash were handed over to his family," said the tweet.

Cricketer #RishabhPant is under observation at Max hospital, Dehradun. Media reports stating that cash & other belongings of Pant were stolen after the accident are false and baseless. A platinum chain, gold bracelet & Rs 4000 in cash were handed over to his family: SP Haridwar pic.twitter.com/cBKz69yLU0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2022

We then conducted a keyword search across social media and came across a statement on the verified Twitter page of Uttarakhand Police, uploaded on December 30, 2022. The tweet reads, "The information about people stealing cricketer Rishabh Pant's belongings after the road accident today is untrue."

SSP Haridwar Ajay Singh said, "Some media portals are circulating the false news that people have robbed Rishabh Pant of his valuables after the accident. This narrative is completely false, as our police team had reached the spot within minutes of the call from the accident site and subsequently took him to the hospital. We have returned all the valuables to his mother. We also recovered a bag containing some clothes from the vehicle, which was handed over to Rishabh Pant's family members immediately. We have also scoured through footage from multiple CCTV at the site, which did not show any such robbery incident. This shows that these rumors being spread are completely false," SSP Singh stated.

IPS Officer and DGP of Uttarakhand, Ashok Kumar shared the same video with the caption, "The information about people stealing cricketer Rishabh Pant's belongings after the road accident is untrue. Those who are spreading this misleading news, please do not do so. Share the video of SSP Haridwar Ajay Singh with such people."

We then reached out to SP traffic of Haridwar, Rekha Yadav, who refuted the viral claim. She said, "The valuables Rishabh Pant was wearing, particularly his platinum chain and a gold bracelet, along with four thousand rupees in cash, were handed over to his mother. No such robbery occurred after the accident, and these rumors are false."

Conclusion:

We found that the claims circulated regarding Rishabh Pant's valuables being looted at the site of his accident are false. The valuables were returned to his family, as per Uttarakhand's SSP Haridwar and DGP. There is no indication that persons from the Muslim community robbed Pant as no miscreants were detected at the site, as per the police.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Old Video Of Telangana CM KCR Calling PM Modi His Best Friend Viral With False Claim