Old Video Of Telangana CM KCR Calling PM Modi His Best Friend Viral With False Claim

A video of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is going viral on social media. In the viral video, he can be seen calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi his 'best friend.' This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy scam in which they mentioned that Telangana Legislative Council Member (MLC) and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kavita Kalvakuntla had indirect stakes in IndoSpirit company, the firm named as an accused.

Viral video shows KCR praising PM Modi after her daughter's name came in Delhi excise policy scam.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2018.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search using the InVid tool. We found the stills of the viral video in a report of The Times of India dated 04 March 2018. The report's title reads, "PM Modi my best friend, says KCR." According to the report, KCR had made objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the public meetings held in Karimnagar, after which he clarified the does not use any unparliamentary word against PM Modi and even called him his best friend.

On searching more, we found the original video on a YouTube channel named 'Around Telugu' dated 04 May 2018. At 31:40, he can be heard saying, "I have no problem with PM Modi. I respect him as the PM of the country. One more important thing, let me tell you that I am also his best friend. People would not know what kind of issues we talk about. We are very good friends; we talk to each other on many issues. I don't have any problem with BJP, either. I am troubled by the slow progress of the country. I am not blaming any person or any party. The changes taking place in the country are not satisfactory."

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is from May 2018, when KCR called PM Modi his best friend after scathing attacks on BJP and Congress. This video has nothing to do with KCR's daughter's case. Hence, the viral claim is false.



