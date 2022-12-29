Pradeep Bhandari Falsely Claims That Ahilyabai Holkar Defeated Aurangzeb On The Battlefield

Pradeep Bhandari, the Chief Editor at Jan Ki Baat and with over 3.28 lakh followers on Twitter, recently shared an image showing himself prostrating in front of a statue of Ahilyabai Holkar. Bhandari tweeted the photo claiming that Holkar defeated Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Claim:

The image shows Bhandari prostrating in front of a statue of Ahilyabai Holkar. The photo is captioned, "The city that I come from is Indore, the city of the maternal figure, Ahilyabai Holkar ji. Today, I received the blessings of mother Ahilya, who defeated Aurangzeb in Varanasi."

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. Mughal ruler Aurangzeb died in 1707, before

Ahilyabai Holkar was born.

To verify this information, we conducted a keyword search for the birth of Ahilyabai Holkar. We came across a report by Hindustan Times published on May 31, 2020, titled, 'Ahilyabai Holkar 295th birth anniversary: The untold story of the brave queen of Malwa'. The report notes her date of birth as May 31, 1725, in the village of Chondi in Jamkhed, Ahmednagar.

We also came across a video report by the Quint on Ahilyabai's life, titled, 'Ahilyabai Holkar: The Pride Of Madhya Pradesh,' published on March 20, 2018. The Quint report also noted that the Queen was born in May 1725.

On the Madhya Pradesh Tourism website, we found a blog published on April 1, 2020. The website noted that she was born in 1725.

We then conducted a keyword search for Aurangzeb and came across a listing on Britannica. This listed the life span of the Mughal emperor from November 3, 1618, to March 3, 1707.

A BBC article published on May 21 stated that Aurangzeb ruled India for nearly 50 years, from 1658 to 1707. We also came across an NCERT textbook section talking about the Mughal empire, and the textbook also notes the year that Aurangzeb died in 1707.

A report by WION published on June 1, 2022, titled, 'Remembering Ahilyabai Holkar,' said that following the death of Aurangzeb, the Maratha military forces filled the vacuum left in his absence. However, there is no indication that Holkar and Aurangzeb led armies against each other on the battlefield.

Conclusion:

We found that the claim made by Pradeep Bhandari that Ahilyabai Holkar confronted Aurangzeb on the battlefield and defeated him is false. Holkar was born in May 1725, whereas Aurangzeb died in March 1707, which indicates that these historical figures did not enter into a confrontation, contrary to what is claimed.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Did Kanhaiya Kumar Call Rahul Gandhi A Fool? No, Cropped Video Viral With False Claims

