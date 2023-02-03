All section
Caste discrimination
Did A Group Of Muslim Men Try To Disturb A Hindutva Rally In Mumbai? No, Video Viral With A False Claim

Image Credit: Twitter/shrikantryvbjp

Fact Check

Did A Group Of Muslim Men Try To Disturb A Hindutva Rally In Mumbai? No, Video Viral With A False Claim

Maharashtra,  3 Feb 2023 12:03 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the group tried to disturb the Shobha Yatra. The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim.

The Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of Hindu organizations, held the Mumbai chapter of the Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha on 29th January 2023 amidst calls for laws against religious conversions, love jihad, and a boycott of goods from shops owned by members of the minority community. Several top members from Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena also attended this event.

Meanwhile, a video showing a group of Muslim men shouting 'Allah- uh-Akbar,' while a Hindu procession passing by is going viral on social media. In this one minute long video, some police officers can be seen dispersing the crowd. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that a group of Muslim men tried to disturb a Hindutva Shobha Yatra in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "#महाराष्ट्र में शांतिदूत ( #जिहादी ) हिंदुत्व की रैली में विघन डालने का प्रयास करने की कोशिश की। प्रशासन की मुस्तैदी से हिन्दू मुस्लिम दंगा होने से बच गया। लेकिन सेकुलरो को यह शांति दूत की दिखते रहेंगे #सनातन_राष्ट्रीय_धर्म #सनातन_धर्म_ही_सर्वश्रेष्ठ_है"

[English Translation: In #Maharashtra, Shantidoot (#Jihadi) tried to disturb the Hindutva rally. Due to the promptness of the police administration, Hindu-Muslim riots were saved. But the seculars will continue to see them as a messenger of peace. #SanatanaDharma is the best]



It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

A group of Muslim men tried to disturb a Hindutva Shobha Yatra in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video Andhra Pradesh and was shot in April 2022.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search using InVid tool which led us to a report of Times Now dated April 26, 2022, in which similar footage can be seen. According to the report, an incident of communal tension was reported in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore on Sunday during a "Hanuman Shobha Yatra." At that time BJP slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government over the incident. Sunil Deodhar, the BJP national secretary and co-in charge of Andhra Pradesh, told media that some anti-social element threw "beer bottles" at the idol from an "illegal mosque" and pelted stones at the holy procession.

Image Credit: Times Now

According to Frontline The Hindu, the Andhra Pradesh police refuted the allegations made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that a Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra, organised on April 25 by the Hindu Chaitanya Vedika, was pelted with stones from an illegally constructed mosque in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Frontline quoting police source mentioned that roughly 3,000-person procession including member of VHP, Bajrang Dal, and RSS, began at four o'clock in the evening from Nellore's TTD Kalyana Mandapam and headed towards the RSR High School in Nawabpet. At one point, when the procession crossed the mosque, people in the rally increased the volume of the DJ, there had been constant horn blowing by passing cars and people in the rally started shouting slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. Responding to the signs, the boys present inside the mosque started shouting 'Allah o Akbar' and made some lewd gesture. Apart from that, there was no incident of throwing any stone or bottle, nor there was any clash.

Image Credit: Frontline

Conclusion

We found that the viral video is not from a Hindutva rally organised in Mumbai but is from Nellore Andhra Pradesh which dates back to April 2022. The viral video is shared with the claim that a group of Muslim men tried to disturb a Hindutva procession. Hence, the viral claim is false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: PM Modi BBC Documentary Row: Old Screenshot Showing An Incomplete Map Of India Viral As Recent Report

Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Maharashtra 
Hanuman Shobha Yatra 
Hindutva 
old video 
False claim 

