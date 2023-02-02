As the controversy over the BBC's divisive documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be discussed on social media, an image of a map of India with Jammu and Kashmir is going viral. The map has been associated with a BBC News video story in connection with the recent controversy.

The BBC's two-part documentary 'India: The Modi Question' screening has been restricted in India. It has been termed a 'propaganda piece' by the Ministry of External Affairs because it 'lacked objectivity and reflected a colonial mindset." The documentary focuses on the 2002 Gujarat riots when PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Claim:

The screenshot is from a BBC news story where the logo of the British media outlet can be seen along with a search bar and a drop-down menu. An incomplete map of India can be seen without the presence of Jammu and Kashmir.

Editor-in-Chief of Sudarshan News, Suresh Chavhanke, shared the image claiming, "After this, action must be taken against the BBC."

Right-wing social media personality, Rishi Bagree, shared the image with the claim, "BBC removes Kashmir from Indian Map."

BBC removes Kashmir from Indian Map pic.twitter.com/aCRVkstdRn — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) January 30, 2023





Not BBC removes Kashmir from Indian Map. pic.twitter.com/pQGxXt56fg — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 30, 2023

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral report is from November 2015.

We conducted a reverse image search on the viral image, which led us to a report by the news outlet Mathrubhumi published on January 29, 2023. The news report noted that former Union Defence Minister A K Antony's son, Anil termed the BBC news channel a "repeat offender."

The report noted that on his Twitter handle, Anil Antony continued his tirade against the British broadcaster by posting examples of its "past shenanigans," like publishing truncated maps of India.

The tweet by Anthony read, "The past shenanigans of BBC, repeat offenders questioning India's territorial integrity, publishing truncated maps without Kashmir. Independent media without vested interests indeed, and perfect allies for the current Congress."

Some past shenanigans of BBC , repeat offenders questioning India’s 🇮🇳 territorial integrity, publishing truncated maps without Kashmir. Independent media without vested interests indeed, and perfect allies for the current @INCIndia and partners. @Jairam_Ramesh @SupriyaShrinate pic.twitter.com/p7M73uB9xh — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 29, 2023

As per the viral image attached by Anthony, the incorrect map of India is from a report titled, 'Modi Miles.'

We conducted a keyword search and came across an archived copy of the report published on November 12, 2015. The video report titled, 'Modi Miles: Why is India PM Narendra Modi always flying?'

As per the caption, the report is regarding PM Modi's visit to London's Wembley stadium on his first visit to the UK as India's prime minister. The report concerns a series of high-profile international events since PM Modi's election to power.

Several similarities can be noticed by comparing the viral image and the original screenshot from the BBC's video report.

The updated version of the BBC report is redacted with the following caption: "This video originally used an inaccurate map of India to depict Indian PM Narendra Modi's travel to a series of high-profile events. In light of this error, we have decided to remove the video."

We also came across a report published by the Indian Express on January 19, 2021. The report notes, 'BBC apologises for 'incomplete' India map after complaint.'

The Indian Express report reads, "The BBC on Tuesday apologised for any offence caused and rectified what it termed as the mistaken use of an inaccurate map of India, which had the boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir entirely missing, triggering a formal letter of complaint by Labour Party MP Virendra Sharma."

Conclusion:

We found that the Indian map published by the BBC is not from a recent report but rather from a report uploaded on November 12, 2015. The British broadcaster has since redacted the reports in which it made the error and apologised for the mistake.

