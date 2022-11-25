Did Muslims Assault Former Soldier For Objecting Against Namaz In Train? No, Viral Video Is Misleading!

A video is being widely shared across social media which shows a man with injury marks on his face sitting in a train compartment. While sharing the video, social media users are claiming that persons from the Muslim community assaulted the injured man because he allegedly obstructed their offering of namaz.

Claim:

The viral video is of 2:20 minutes where an injured man with bleeding marks on his face can be seen sitting in a train compartment. The man in the video says, "This is an incident of Train 12804 going to Visakhapatnam in the S4 compartment. On this train, there are about five-six Muslim brothers. They are praying at 5.15 am, 1.30 pm, and 5.15 pm, completely blocking the way and causing inconvenience to everyone.



When I had to go urinate in the afternoon, they said don't go from here, our Namaz is underway. Even now, when I had to go urinate, they stopped me saying that their Namaz is going on. After their namaz was offered, I sat there and invoked the name of my God. I began offering prayers for 2-3 minutes and at this time, a few people from the pantry car came and assaulted me."

Then the man picks up the camera and shows the persons who had allegedly offered Namaz on the train.

Twitter user @RituRathaur shared the video with the claim, " Horror!Hindu man was brutally beaten up by 'shanti doots' for objecting to their reading Namaj thrice in moving train thus even obstructing way to bathrooms. The security guard kept quiet and no one helped the Hindu man in a train to Visakhapatnam. Tyranny of fascist minority.."

Horror!

Hindu man brutally beaten up by 'shanti doots' for objecting to their reading Namaj thrice in moving train thus even obstructing way to bathrooms



Security guard kept quiet and no one helped the hindu man in a train to vishakhapattanam



Tyranny of fascist minority.. pic.twitter.com/FbgkzT4qn6 — Ritu #सत्यसाधक (@RituRathaur) November 21, 2022

Dainik Bhaskar journalist Rahul Sharma shared the images of the men shown in the video who had allegedly obstructed the Hindu man.



He shared the video with the claim, "Brutally assaulted ex-serviceman in dispute over reading in Visakhapatnam Swarna Jayanti Express. When the victim Vilas Naik asked for the people offering Namaz to make way they refused. However, when the ex-serviceman started chanting and praying to his God on his seat, he was assaulted. Treatment going on in Betul."

Sagar Kumar, a reporter at the right-wing propaganda channel Sudarshan News shared the video with the claim, "Jihadis made a Hindu brother bleed in the train."

User @its_VSR shared the video with the claim, "This community is another form of demons"

ये देख लो ट्रेन में भी ठुल्लो की दादागिरी अब हिंदू एक नही होने के कारण सब जगह मार खाता ही रहेगा।

कुछ लोग फिर भी कहते हैं कि उनके लिए इतना जहर क्यों है दिल में😠

ये कौम असुरों का दूसरा स्वरूप है✍️#जागो_हिन्दुओं_जागो🙏 pic.twitter.com/MAt0Etyfhq — 🔱 ᴠɪꜱʜ ꜱɪɴɢʜ ʀᴀᴊᴘᴜᴛ 📿 (@its_VSR) November 21, 2022

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The former soldier had entered into a scuffle with the pantry car workers which led to his injuries which are seen in the video.

We first noted that in the statement of the man, he did not explicitly say that the men who assaulted him belonged to the Muslim community. He just mentions that 3-4 people from the pantry car came to assault him.

We conducted a keyword search and came across a report by Firstpost which was published on November 22, 2022. The report stated that pantry car workers allegedly assaulted a former Indian Army soldier. The ex-serviceman had objected to a group of Muslims offering prayers onboard the Swarna Jayanti Express. The ex-soldier, Vilas Naik, was allegedly beaten by pantry car workers of the train near Betul in Madhya Pradesh. As per the Firstpost report, the incident is from November 20, but the ex-jawan's video went viral on November 22.

The ex-serviceman began chanting and reciting Hindu prayers to protest against the Muslim persons offering prayers. A pantry staff member asked Naik to step away but he refused which led to a scuffle between the two.

The FirstPost report mentions the name of the pantry car manager as Harvesh Shrivastava, who allegedly manhandled Naik, which led to Naik's injuries as seen in the viral video. Shrivas said that the ex-serviceman had become violent when he attempted to resolve the matter. The pantry car manager alleged that he was attacked on the neck by Naik.



We also came across a report by FreePress Journal published on November 22, 2022. The report also noted the names of the persons who assaulted Naik as Harvesh Shrivastava and Pawan Singh.

The report also carries a quote from GRP-Betul Police in-charge Narottam Singh Thakur who said that a complaint was filed by the former army man Vilas Naik alleging that he was assaulted by the two workers of a pantry car.

We also came across a report by Times Now published on November 21, 2022, quoting Mujkir Ahmed, one of the passengers who was offering Namaz.

Ahmed is quoted as saying, "We were offering Namaz. The ex-serviceman deliberately objected to it by claiming that he wanted to go to the toilet. After offering Namaz, we sat down in our seats. But the ex-serviceman started offering his prayers and even stopped a pantry staff member. This led to a scuffle breaking out."

The Times Now report also notes the name of the pantry car manager as Harvesh Shrivastava who reportedly intervened to resolve the situation. The report also notes that the manager and the pantry car staff were deboarded from the train.

We came across tweets from Kashif Kakvi, a multimedia reporter from Madhya Pradesh. In a thread of tweets, he shared visuals that showed the incident that occurred in the Swarna Jayanti Express and the statements of those involved.

In this tweet, the person in the viral video can be seen leaning against the seat and sitting on the floor of the train compartment. Pantry workers can be seen standing around with their food products. The tweet reads, "Ex-serviceman Vilas Naik along with his family boarded the Swarna Jayanti Express from Nizamuddin to Vishakapatnam. Some Muslim youths also boarded his bogie. When they offered Namaz on the train, it became exasperating to Naik. He interrupted their namaz nearly two times to insist on going to the toilet even during Namaz".

In a video statement given by Harvesh Shrivastava, manager of the pantry car, he said, "The person was troubling the people reading Namaz in the train. He sat on the floor and kept saying that he would not let anyone pass. He was shoving pantry car workers if they attempted to pass. Then I went to intervene and asked him why he was doing this. Then he assaulted me on the neck. Then one of the pantry car workers assaulted him which led to blood pouring out of an injury. Then he began to hit himself. After the assault, when the topic of FIR came up, he demanded that the persons offering Namaz also be deboarded."

As per the pantry car manager, the ex-servicemen demanded that as he was also reading prayers, why only he was being deboarded and not the persons offering namaz.

In the video statement, Government Railway Police officer Narottam Singh Thakur said, "There was a fight between the people of the pantry car and the retired army man. The soldier was injured in the nose which led to bleeding. He has been admitted to the hospital since. The ex-serviceman supposedly stopped the pantry car workers, which led to the scuffle. Muslim persons were offering Namaz separately and the scuffle was not between them. The scuffle was between the pantry car workers and the retired soldier, the Muslims were not involved."

The Government Railway Police deboarded all those involved from the train to question them on the matter and they were let go after that. The Betul GRP filed an FIR through which two were arrested and one person is absconding.



We also came across a report filed by the Railway officials after the incident. The report notes, "Some Muslim passengers sitting on the seats next to him were offering Namaz, during which he had difficulty in going to the toilet. He asked those passengers to give way, but they did not agree. Following this Vilas Naik sat on the floor of the train coach, which obstructed the passage of the staff of the pantry car. This led to a fight between the passenger Vilas Naik and the pantry car staff…GRP Betul in-chargeSub Inspector N. S. Thakur lodged an FIR against pantry car manager Harvesh Shrivastava and two other vendors on the complaint of passenger Vilas Naik under section 294, 323."

Report filed by Railway official

Conclusion:

We found that the video being shared with claims of Muslims allegedly assaulting a former serviceman after he objected to their Namaz is misleading. The former soldier had entered into a scuffle with the pantry car workers which led to his injuries which are seen in the video. As per statements from the persons involved, the Muslims on the train were not involved in assaulting the former soldier. Thus, the viral claim is found to be misleading.

