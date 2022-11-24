Did The Translator Leave The Stage As He Could Not Understand Rahul Gandhi's Speech? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading

The Gujarat legislative assembly elections are scheduled to be held from December 1 to 5 in two phases. Amidst campaigning for the Gujarat polls, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, addressed an election rally in the state after which a video of him went viral on social media. In the viral video, he was addressing a rally in Hindi while a translator standing near him can be seen translating Rahul's speech into Gujarati. Later, that translator left the stage during the speech. While mocking at Rahul Gandhi, several BJP leaders and social media users shared this video claiming that the translator left the stage as they were unable to understand and translate Rahul Gandhi's speech.

Official handle BJP kisan Morcha shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "ये क्या ...मंच से ट्रांसलेटर भी राहुल गांधी का साथ छोड़ गया ! जाते जाते ट्रांसलेटर बोल गया राहुल गांधी से - आप खुद ही बोल लो मैं चला."

[English Translation: What is this... Even the translator from the stage left Rahul Gandhi's side! While leaving, the translator said to Rahul Gandhi - You speak yourself, I am leaving.]

AAP leader Vanshraj Dubey shared this video and wrote, "गुजरात में कांग्रेस के विधायक और नेता तो छोड़िए यहाँ, चलते भाषण में राहुल गांधी का ट्रांसलेटर भी मंच छोड़कर भाग जा रहें हैं #GujaratElections2022."

[English Translation: Leave aside Congress MLAs and leaders in Gujarat, even Rahul Gandhi's translator is running away from the stage during his speech. #GujaratElections2022]





This video is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.





Claim:

Rahul Gandhi's translator left the stage as he was unable to understand his speech.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. He left the stage as the people were able to understand the speech in Hindi.

During the initial investigation, we did an open keyword search and found the extended version of the viral video on the official YouTube channel of INC dated November 22. The title of the video reads, "LIVE: Shri Rahul Gandhi addresses public rally in Surat, Gujarat." The translator in the video is identified as Bharat Singh Solanki. We observed the video carefully and found that the viral footage was presented out of context. From 26:08 to 37:41 of the timestamp, Solanki can be seen translating Rahul Gandhi's speech. While addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi started narrating a story of his grandmother, Solanki narrated the initial part of the story to the people in Gujarati.

However, at 38:07 of the timestamp, people in the crowd can be heard asking Rahul Gandhi to continue his speech in Hindi. "You speak in Hindi, we will understand. We don't need translation". Responding to this request, the translator agreed and told Rahul Gandhi to proceed with his speech in the Hindi language. Rahul Gandhi stopped his speech in the middle and asked whether Hindi would work. After this, the translator mentioned that they understood your Hindi (language), and he left the stage. Rahul Gandhi then continued in Hindi. Below you can see the video.

Media outlets like Hindustan Times and NDTV also reported the same.

On searching more, we also found a video on Bharat Solanki's official Twitter handle dated Nov. 21, in which he issued a clarification on the viral incident. He said that he stopped translating Rahul Gandhi's speech into Gujarati because the audience there wanted to hear his speech in Hindi only. Further, he criticised BJP for presenting this video in a misleading context. The caption of the tweet reads, "The public is not coming to PM's meeting and the furious BJP is now making hue and cry even on trivial matters. The people of Gujarat have decided this time that in 2022 Congress will be in power. #CongressAaveChe"

पीएम की सभा में पब्लिक नहीं आ रही और बौखलाई हुई भाजपा अब मामूली बात का भी हल्ला मचा रही है । गुजरात की जनताने इस बार तय कर लिया है २०२२ कांग्रेस लाविश । #CongressAaveChe pic.twitter.com/oYOsMjbEs4 — Bharat Solanki (@BharatSolankee) November 21, 2022

Our investigation shows that the video shared by netizens about Rahul Gandhi's Surat rally is presented out of context. The translator Bharat Solanki stopped translating Rahul Gandhi's speech into Gujarati because the audience there demanded to hear his speech in Hindi only. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

