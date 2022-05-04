All section
Caste discrimination
Old Video Of Muslims Protesting Against Accusation Of Illegal Migrants In Assam Viral With False Claim

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check

Old Video Of Muslims Protesting Against Accusation Of Illegal Migrants In Assam Viral With False Claim

Assam,  4 May 2022 10:13 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

It is being claimed that police brutally thrashed Muslims in Assam after they demanded a separate nation during a procession. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim.

A video of protestors holding banners and playcards is going viral on social media. In the viral video, people can be heard chanting slogans in Assamese. Later in the video, police can be seen brutally thrashing protestors with sticks. It is being claimed that police brutally thrashed Muslims in Assam after they demanded a separate nation.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "आसाम में मुसलमानों ने अलग देश बनाने के लिए जुलूस निकाला, फिर उनका हाल देखिए| आसाम के मुख्यमंत्री योगी से भी दो कदम आगे हे."

[English Translation: Muslims took out a procession in Assam demanding a separate country. See their condition afterwards. Chief Minister of Assam is two steps ahead of Yogi.]

A Facebook user wrote, "असम में मुसलमानों ने अलग देश बनाने के लिए जुलूस निकाला, फिर उनका हाल देखिए| आसाम के मुख्यमंत्री योगी से भी दो कदम आगे हे."

[English Translation: Muslims took out a procession in Assam to create a separate country, then see their condition. Chief Minister of Assam is two steps ahead of Yogi.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Viral video shows Muslims taking out a procession in Assam demanding a separate country after which they were brutally thrashed by Police.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2017.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search and we found an extended version of the viral video uploaded on YouTube by the channel 'Time of Dhubri' on 2 July 2017. The video is titled "GOALPARA INCIDENT- POLICE KILLED A YOUNG PROTESTER ''IYAQUB ALI''.

Image Credit: YouTube


The YouTube description of the video says that in Kharbuja, Goalpara district, ASSAM, police resorted to lathi-charge and indiscriminately fired on a peaceful protest by citizens who were demanding lifting of 'doubtful citizen and voters tag' imposed by the government against many genuine Indian.

On further search, we found that Scroll covered the same incident on 3 July 2017. According to their article, a Muslim protestor succumbed during police firing in Assam's Goalpara on 30 June 2017. The group was protesting against the state against the false accusation of them being termed illegal migrants or D(doubtful) voters.

The Scroll also quoted a political activist and "Facebook journalist" Hussain Ali Madani, who recorded the incident and posted it on Facebook through his user account on 30 June 2017.

The same incident was covered by Assamese news organisation Prag News and News Click at that time.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not recent but dates back to 30 June 2017. It is of Muslims of Khutamari village in Assam's Goalpara district protesting against the state against the false accusation of them being termed illegal migrants or D(doubtful) voters. Moreover, when this incident occurred, the CM of Assam was Sarbananda Sonowal and not Himanta Biswa Sarma. Hence the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: This Viral Video Of Couple Fighting During Their Wedding Ceremony Is Scripted

muslim 
Assam 
Assam police 
Bangladesh 
Illegal Immigrants 
old video 

