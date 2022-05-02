All section
Caste discrimination
This Viral Video Of Couple Fighting During Their Wedding Ceremony Is Scripted

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

This Viral Video Of Couple Fighting During Their Wedding Ceremony Is Scripted

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  2 May 2022 10:37 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

People on social media claimed that the wife slapped her husband, who was busy clicking pictures instead of eating the food.

A video of a bride and groom fighting during the wedding is doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, a newlywed couple can be seen slapping each other during the jaimala while posing for the photos. Claiming this video as a true incident, people on social media shared this video and claimed that the wife slapped her husband, who was busy clicking pictures instead of eating the food she offered to him.

A Facebook user shared this image and wrote, "एक नए एवं सुखी जीवन का प्रारंभ बड़ा वाला फ़ोटो शूट के चक्कर में सब बिगड़ गया है"

[English Translation: Beginning of a new and happy life, all has been spoiled due to a big photoshoot.]

A Twitter user wrote, "विवाह ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ सावधान रहें, सर्तक रहें मित्रों 🙄शादी का सीजन चल रहा है, जरूरत से ज्यादा फोटो शूट पर ध्यान ना दें नहीं तो मंहगा पड़ सकता है जनहित में जरूरी सुचना."

[English Translation: marriage breaking news Be careful, be alert friends 🙄 Wedding season is going on, do not pay attention to photoshoots excessively; otherwise, it can be expensive. Important information in the public interest.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

A wife slapped her husband, who was busy clicking pictures instead of eating the food she offered to him during the marriage rituals.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted.

We observed the video during the initial investigation and found the logo "AVI Music" in the top right corner. Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword on different social media platforms and found the original video uploaded on this channel on 5th April 2022. The title of the video reads in Hindi, "स्वयम्बर मे दुल्हा दुल्हिन के भेलै झगडा // Maithili comedy 2022 ." [English Translations: A fight happened between bride and groom in a Swayamvar]. In this video, similar footage can be seen at 2:52 of timestamp. Below you can see the video.

Image Comparision (Credit: YouTube)


In the video description, the name of the actor, director and camera person was mentioned. Apart from this, we found many more videos on this channel, and most of them were comedy videos, which have been shot in the Maithili language.

Image Credit: YouTube

On searching more, we found that in the About Me section of AVI Music's YouTube channel, it was written that videos on the channel are made in the Maithili language to spread awareness and entertainment. We also tried to contact Maithili Comedy via Facebook, and we haven't got any response from their side yet. The story will be updated once we receive their response.

Our investigation found that the viral video is a scripted video made for entertainment purposes. The Logical Indian Fact Check team has also debunked similar videos in the past. Click here to read.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Hindu Monk Save Muslim Woman From Thieves? No, Viral Video Is Scripted

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Couple 
Wedding 
Viral 
Video 
Scripted 

