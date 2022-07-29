Did Muslim Threaten To Blow Up Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Delhi Office? No, Accused Is Hindu

On July 27, the Delhi office of Vishwa Hindu Parishad received a bomb threat from a person. Following this, media outlets and the right-wing organisations claimed that a 'Jihadi' had threatened to blow up VHP's Delhi office.

As per reports, a man entered the Vishwa Hindu Parishad office and threatened to blow it up. VHP workers contacted the police, after which a team from Delhi Police reached the spot and took the man into custody.

Claim:

Right-wing media outlets, media personalities and members of VHP claimed that the person arrested for making a bomb threat at VHP offices in Delhi is a 'Jihadi'. The claim attempts to provide a communal angle to the incident, implicating a person from the Muslim community in the crime. It is to be noted that many right-wing supporters use the term "Jihadi" against Muslims as a derogatory remark.

The official Twitter handle of Vishwa Hindu Parishad tweeted the following claim. The translated tweet reads, "A man threatened to blow up Delhi offices of Sangh and VHP with bombs today. The jihadis who entered the offices were handed over to the police by Surendra Kumar Gupta, Provincial Minister. Delhi police is making enquiries."

Deepak Chaurasia, the consulting editor at News Nation, also amplified the claim.

दिल्ली में RSS और VHP इमारत को मिली बम से उड़ाने की धमकी, विहिप ने बताया – कार्यालय में घुसे 'जिहादी' को पुलिस को सौंपा! — Deepak Chaurasia (@DChaurasia2312) July 27, 2022

News Tak, an Indian media outlet, has also shared the claim made by VHP.

Jitendra Pratap Singh, an Executive Producer at the right-wing media outlet Sudarshan News, also shared a similar claim. The translated caption reads, "Build as many buildings as you want; we will blow up the whole building." Threats have been made to blow up VHP and RSS offices. A jihadi tried to enter inside the VHP office in Delhi by tying a cloth on his face." A video was also attached with the tweet.

"जितनी मर्ज़ी इमारत बना लो सारी बिल्डिंग को उड़ा देंगे हम"



VHP और RSS दफ़्तर को उड़ाने की धमकी दी गई है।



दिल्ली स्तिथ झंडेवालन में VHP दफ़्तर के अंदर मुँह पर कपड़ा बांध कर एक जिहादी ने किया घुसने का प्रयास। pic.twitter.com/AabfQwFCAh — Jitendra Pratap Singh 'Sudarshan News' (@JitendraStv) July 27, 2022

Right-wing media outlet OpIndia also published a report which further amplified the claim which implicated 'jihadis' in the bomb threat.

The claim has gone viral across Twitter and Facebook.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The accused belongs to the Hindu community.

We conducted a keyword search for the incident. 'VHP Bomb threat'. We came across an India Today report published on July 27, 2022. The report noted that the police were informed about the bomb threat on July 27, at 12.41 pm from Vishva Hindu Parishad's office in central Delhi's Jhandewalan area.

The report also identifies the person who declared the bomb threat as Prince Pandey. As per the report, he identifies himself as a resident of the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. The man, identified as Pandey, is 26 years old and also claimed himself to be a graduate.

We also came across a report by NDTV published on July 27, 2022. This report contained more details about the incident. The NDTV report stated that Prince Pandey had arrived in Delhi on July 22 along with his aunt, who resides in the city's Fatehpur Beri area.



As per the NDTV report, Pandey claimed that a family in his village had converted to Christianity. "He was angry that nobody was doing anything about it, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan." the report says. The report also mentions Pandey claiming that he is a supporter of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. However, he was upset that the organisation was not doing anything in the matter of the conversion, the report says, quoting the Delhi Police.

The NDTV report also contains a response from VHP's national spokesperson Vinod Bansal. He denied Pandey's claim of being an RSS supporter as "rubbish", as per the report. Bansal says, "Will a supporter of the RSS or the VHP indulge in such an act?".

In our Fact Check, we also came across an Indian Express report published on July 27, 2022. The report carried an image of the accused in the thumbnail.



The Indian Express report stated that the accused, Prince Pandey issued the bomb threat to "grab the attention" of organisations such as the VHP and RSS. The report notes that Pandey was allegedly ignored after approaching them with a grievance. The Indian Express report quotes Shweta Chauhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (Central), who said that the man has been identified as Prince Pandey and that he claims to be a graduate.

"During questioning, he alleged that one of his family members was recently forced to change religion. He wanted to take help from the RSS and other organisations," the DCP is quoted as saying in the report.

DCP Chauhan also says in the report that Pandey refers to himself as an RSS supporter.

Prashant Kanojia, National President of Rashtriya Lok Dal, has quote tweeted Organiser Weekly's tweet on the incident. He has mentioned that the accused, Prince Pandey, is from the Hindu Brahmin community.

26 Year Old Prince Panday from Madhya Pradesh. Details are not awaited infact it's in public domain. He is Hindu Brahmin. https://t.co/g3GoYSO56T — Prashant Kanojia (@PJkanojia) July 27, 2022

Conclusion:



In our Fact Check, we found that the arrested person who made the bomb threat is a 26-year-old resident of Madhya Pradesh, Prince Pandey. He was reportedly upset over the alleged lack of action by VHP against a religious conversion from Hinduism that had taken place in his community.



As per media reports and Shweta Chauhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (Central), he identified himself as an RSS supporter and was upset after nobody helped his relative. He took the drastic step of a bomb threat to attract the attention of the VHP leaders. Thus, we can conclude that the incident has been given a misleading communal spin by VHP leaders.

