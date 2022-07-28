Disturbing Viral Video Of A Man Beating A Child Peddled With Misleading Communal Claims

A disturbing video is going viral across social media, which shows a person brutally assaulting a child. The video is being widely circulated with a claim that the person shown in the video is attempting to convert a child to Islam forcibly.



Claim:

The viral video shows a person brutally assaulting a child. The person can be seen strangulating the child with his hands and cloth. The child is writhing in pain.



The video is viral with the following claim, "See, how the Muslim man, after marrying a Hindu woman, is beating their children to force them to praise Allah and forcibly converting them into Islam. Share this video as much as you can. So, the person assaulting will get arrested."

The video is also viral across Facebook with a similar claim:

"In this video, a Hindu girl married a Muslim man, and now he is trying to force their children into Islamism. Look at how he is torturing him. Is this not about human rights and violence against children? Which community standard is followed in this? Is there a gathering of only peacefuls (Muslims) on Facebook? Please take cognizance, Facebook team."









The Logical Indian received several messages on our WhatsApp fact check no. +91-6364000343 requesting to fact check the claim.

Screengrabs of a request received on the TLI WhatsApp fact check number

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Pakistan and no communal angle was involved in it.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the video. We then conducted a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video.

This led us to this report published by ATN News, a Pakistani media outlet. As per the report published on July 7, 2022, the assaulter in the video is a man named Ismail, a father of three, who severely beat his eight-year-old son in the Pakistan Bazaar area of Karachi, Pakistan. The man reportedly beat the child for disturbing his sleep. This report's thumbnail is blurred, but similarities between the viral video and the thumbnail can be noticed.

We also came across this post on Facebook uploaded by user 'PK Vines' on July 7, 2022. The post's title reads, "Another #childabuse case seems like happened in Karachi City. Forward as received."



The video attached is the same as the viral video. The caption reads, "In Orangi Town, Karachi, the father is forcing the son to beg. #SindhGovernment should take action and arrest this person ASAP."

Noting the keywords in Urdu as mentioned in the post, we conducted another keyword search across Facebook. We found several posts across Facebook which carried the video.

A Facebook page named 'Women Protection Centre' uploaded the video on July 6, 2022. The translated caption reads, "Notice by SSP on the video of violence on a minor child going viral on social media.



A team led by the SP of the Orangi Division found the affected child. The affected eight-year-old Asad and his mother's statement are being noted. The abuser is the father of the child, against whom legal action is being taken."

We took a cue from this and conducted a keyword search with relevant terms. We came across this report published by news outlet 24News. The report shows a screenshot of the viral video in its thumbnail. The 24News report notes that Ismail was sleeping but was woken up by his 8-year-old son, Asad, who made a noise. He became furious as to why the child was making noise and started beating up the boy.

Reportedly, the mother of the child filmed the assault and went to the police station to register a complaint against her husband. The 24 News report also notes that Ismail had fled to avoid arrest but the police team eventually arrested him.

We also came across a report by Suchi News, a Pakistani media outlet, published on 7 July 2022. The news outlet notes that the abuser was arrested by a team led by SSP District West of the Sindh region in Pakistan, Arif Aslam Rao. The report also notes that further legal proceedings are underway.

In our Fact Check, we did not find any reports about a Muslim man forcibly converting his children to Islam. However, we found the following Facebook post uploaded by user M Qasim on July 6, 2022.

The translated caption of the post reads, "In Karachi's Orangi Town, a father forced his son to beg for water. It can be seen in the video how the cruel father is beating the son. The Sindh Government should come to their senses and arrest this dirty person as soon as possible." The post carries two images of the arrested man, Ismail.

Conducting a reverse image search on this image led us to this statement by the Karachi Police on their Twitter handle.

The translated statement reads, "SHO (Station House Officer), Pakistan Bazaar directed by SP, Orangi Division conducted an operation and arrested accused Ismail, son of Ibrahim. The arrested accused will be handed over to the investigating authorities for further legal action."

ایس پی صاحب اورنگی ڈویژن کی سربراہی میں ایس ایچ او پاکستان بازار نے کاروائی کرکے ملزم اسماعیل ولد ابراہیم کو گرفتار کیا۔



گرفتار ملزم کو مزید قانونی کاروائی کے لئے تفتیشی حکام کے حوالے کیا جائے گا۔



ترجمان ضلع ویسٹ پولیس pic.twitter.com/8gpzTWI5LV — Karachi Police Official (@PoliceMediaCell) July 6, 2022

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that the video shows an incident that took place in Orangi Town, Karachi, Pakistan. The incident took place in early July when a man named Ismail, a resident of Orangi town, savagely beat his 8-year-old son.



The man's wife filmed the incident, after which a complaint was registered with the police. The Sindh police arrested the man and carried out legal actions against him. There is no apparent communal angle to this incident. Thus, we can ascertain that the viral post is misleading with a false communal spin.









