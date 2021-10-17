Muslims In West Bengal Vandalized Durga Puja Pandal? No, Viral Video Is From Bangladesh

A video of a mob bringing down a Durga Puja pandal is doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, a mob can be seen destroying an orange colour pandal while the video is being shot from the window of a house in which kids can be seen crying, and they are talking in the Bengali language. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the viral video is from West Bengal,

While sharing this video, a Facebook user wrote a caption which reads in Hindi, "कल बंगाल में दुर्गा पूजा के पंडाल को तहस नहस करते शांति दूत। इन सूगरों की औलादों को समाजबादी पार्टी उत्तरप्रदेश में औऱ ममता बनर्जी बंगाल में इतना बढ़ावा दे दिए है ही ये आलम है। मुलायम सिंह यादव और ममताबनर्जी को हिन्दू कभी भी माफ नहीं करेगा."

[English Translation: Peace messengers were destroying Durga Puja pandal in Bengal yesterday. These **** have been abetted so much by the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and Mamata Banerjee in Bengal that this is the situation. Hindu will never forgive Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee.]

This video is being shared on Twitter with a similar claim.





☝️☝️☝️👇👇👇कल बंगाल में दुर्गा पूजा के पंडाल को तहस नहस करते शांति दूत ।

इन सूगरों की औलादों को समाजबादी पार्टी उत्तरप्रदेश में औऱ ममता बनर्जी बंगाल में इतना बढ़ावा दे दिए है ही ये आलम है ।

मुलायम सिंह यादव और ममताबनर्जी को हिन्दू कभी भी माफ नहीं करेगा ।

😡 pic.twitter.com/8wt94CbJup — 🌱Pu&hp@ s!ngh🌱 (@Pushpay94024047) October 16, 2021

Claim:

Muslims in West Bengal vandalized Durga Puja Pandal.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Bangladesh.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. We found the video being shared on Facebook where people mentioned that the video belongs to Bangladesh. A Facebook user shared this video with a caption in Bengali, which reads in English, "Terrible situation in Noakhali 6. Trishul, Mangala, Navadurga, Vijaya Pandel and Kotbari temples have been set on fire. The houses of the Hindus are being ransacked, the fires of Bhang Chur are being added. One temple after another is being set on fire."

On searching more, we found that a verified account named "Bangladesh Hindu Unity Council" shared this video and wrote 'History Continues'. The video is said to be of the Naokhali district.

History repeats 😥 https://t.co/8xS4jLVqmK — Bangladesh Hindu Unity Council (@UnityCouncilBD) October 15, 2021

According to the media reports, Muslim extremist groups vandalized several Durga Puja pandals on the occasion of idol immersion on the day of Ashtami in Bangladesh. The violence started after a Facebook post allegedly insulted Quran.

The Religious Ministry of Bangladesh issued a statement in this regard. The ministry appealed to all to maintain peace and harmony. Later, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also issued a statement requesting to maintain peace. However, violence continued, and the extremists also attacked the ISCKON temple in Bangladesh. 6 people were killed in violence that followed after protests by Muslim extremist groups started in different districts of Bangladesh.



Our investigation shows that the viral video is from Bangladesh, where Muslims vandalized pandals after the rumour of insulting the Quran spread. It has nothing to do with West Bengal. Hence, the viral claim is false.

